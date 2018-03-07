Seasonal/Sales/Cashier/Stocking/or Support Staff

Job Description:

Position Description

Sales/Cashier/Stocking/or Support Staff

Responsible for assisting customers with all of their shopping needs including assisting customers in the selection, demonstration, preparation and loading of merchandise. Also responsible for responding to customer inquiries throughout their shopping experience including promoting customer loyalty plans and/or extended protection/replacement plans, processing sales and returns using a cash register, and addressing customer complaints. Responsible for distributing and stocking merchandise throughout the store including caring for store equipment and cleaning hazardous materials spills.

If applicable, assembling merchandise, prioritizing merchandise for assembly, performing product pre-delivery

inspections, and ordering product parts required for assembly.

If applicable, support delivery activities including inspecting and preparing merchandise and loads for delivery, unloading, installing, and checking appliances and store equipment.

Job Requirements

Morning, afternoon, and evening shifts available every day of the week. Up to 39hrs a week.

Physical ability to move large, bulky and/or heavy merchandise. Physical ability to perform tasks that may require prolonged standing, sitting, and other activities necessary to perform job duties.

Minimum Qualifications

6 months experience using a computer, including inputting, accessing, modifying, or outputting information.

6 months experience using a handheld device (e.g., mobile phone, LRT gun, palm pilot, tablet, iPod) to enter, access, and output information.

Preferred Qualifications

Associate’s Degree in Business, Retail Management, Specialty related to department (e.g., design, appliances) or related field OR Certification in trade related to department (e.g., kitchen, plumbing, electrical, lawn and garden).

1 year retail experience identifying and selling products based on customer needs, including credit cards, installations, add-on sales, and explaining warranties, product features, and benefits.

1 year retail experience providing customer service, including identifying and resolving customer issues, assisting customers in locating product, greeting customers, answering phones, building relationships with customers, and thanking customers for their business.

1 year retail experience in related department (e.g., kitchen, plumbing, electrical, lawn and garden).

1 year experience working in any department at a Lowe’s retail store.

Job ID: 1345205BR

Line of Business: Store

Job Category: Customer Service

Department: 0102 – Outside Lawn & Garden

Employment Type I: Temporary

Employment Type II: Full-Time

Location #: 2585

Location Name: Petoskey, MI

City: Petoskey

State: MI

EEO Statement:

Loweâs is an equal opportunity employer and administers all personnel practices without regard to race, color, religion, sex, age, national origin, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, marital status, veteran status, genetics or any other category protected under applicable law.