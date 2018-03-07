Seasonal/Sales/Cashier/Stocking/or Support Staff
Petoskey, MI
Posted on March 7, 2018
Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/372664
About Seasonal/Sales/Cashier/Stocking/or Support Staff
Job Description:
Position Description
Sales/Cashier/Stocking/or Support Staff
Responsible for assisting customers with all of their shopping needs including assisting customers in the selection, demonstration, preparation and loading of merchandise. Also responsible for responding to customer inquiries throughout their shopping experience including promoting customer loyalty plans and/or extended protection/replacement plans, processing sales and returns using a cash register, and addressing customer complaints. Responsible for distributing and stocking merchandise throughout the store including caring for store equipment and cleaning hazardous materials spills.
If applicable, assembling merchandise, prioritizing merchandise for assembly, performing product pre-delivery
inspections, and ordering product parts required for assembly.
If applicable, support delivery activities including inspecting and preparing merchandise and loads for delivery, unloading, installing, and checking appliances and store equipment.
Job Requirements
Morning, afternoon, and evening shifts available every day of the week. Up to 39hrs a week.
Physical ability to move large, bulky and/or heavy merchandise. Physical ability to perform tasks that may require prolonged standing, sitting, and other activities necessary to perform job duties.
Minimum Qualifications
6 months experience using a computer, including inputting, accessing, modifying, or outputting information.
6 months experience using a handheld device (e.g., mobile phone, LRT gun, palm pilot, tablet, iPod) to enter, access, and output information.
Preferred Qualifications
Associate’s Degree in Business, Retail Management, Specialty related to department (e.g., design, appliances) or related field OR Certification in trade related to department (e.g., kitchen, plumbing, electrical, lawn and garden).
1 year retail experience identifying and selling products based on customer needs, including credit cards, installations, add-on sales, and explaining warranties, product features, and benefits.
1 year retail experience providing customer service, including identifying and resolving customer issues, assisting customers in locating product, greeting customers, answering phones, building relationships with customers, and thanking customers for their business.
1 year retail experience in related department (e.g., kitchen, plumbing, electrical, lawn and garden).
1 year experience working in any department at a Lowe’s retail store.
Job ID: 1345205BR
Line of Business: Store
Job Category: Customer Service
Department: 0102 – Outside Lawn & Garden
Employment Type I: Temporary
Employment Type II: Full-Time
Location #: 2585
Location Name: Petoskey, MI
City: Petoskey
State: MI
EEO Statement:
Loweâs is an equal opportunity employer and administers all personnel practices without regard to race, color, religion, sex, age, national origin, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, marital status, veteran status, genetics or any other category protected under applicable law.
Job at a Glance
About Lowe's
More jobs at Lowe's