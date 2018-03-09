Seasonal Sales Associate Famous Footwear

At Famous Footwear, our shoes empower us to step forward and become our best selves. When we are inspired to be our best, our potential is limitless. Make the next step in your retail career with Famous Footwear.Â

We seek Seasonal Sales Associates who:

Â Â Â Â Â Sell lots of shoes to meet and exceed sales goals

Â Â Â Â Â Are friendly, outgoing and help our customers find and purchase top name-brand footwear

Â Â Â Â Â Keep our stores looking great and stocked with newest arrivals

Joining our team as a temporary Seasonal Sales Associate is your first step forward in a career with Famous Footwear!

Famous Footwear is a retail division of Caleres, a $2.6 billion footwear company with a diverse portfolio of global footwear brands, which fit people s lives. We offer competitive pay, career advancement opportunities and a 30% shoe discount. Apply today!

EOE/M/F/Vet/Disabled

Â

Employer’s Job# 7446616

Please visit job URL for more information about this opening and to view EOE statement.