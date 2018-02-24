Seasonal CDL Delivery Driver

Seasonal Local Van Delivery Driver

Â Â Â Â Full Time with Benefits!

Â Â Â Â April – October

Â Â Â Â Â Welcome to Gordon Food Service! We are excited that you are thinking about opportunities with us, and we have an amazing story to share. Here’s a quick

Â Â Â Â Â glance of who we are and the impact you could have on the food service industry. Gordon Food Service At a Glance There’s a seat at our table for you…Â

Â Â Â Â Our drivers hold the keys to our success! As a driver for Gordon Food Service you are important to everyone – our customers, our company and your family. It’s one of our Cornerstone Values – and we know you need balance in life and to feel appreciated for the time spent here with us. We putour values into action in many ways, including:

Â Â Â Â * Committed schedules that allow you to beÂ Â Home regularly

Â Â Â Â * ExceptionalÂ Â Benefits,Â pay, and incentives

Â Â Â Â * High-quality,Â Â Well-maintained trucks

Â Â Â Â * Dedicated to yourÂ Â Safety

Â Â Â Â *Â Flexible SchedulesÂ

Â Â Â Â Â Everyone is important here at Gordon Food Service – especially our delivery driver teams! We depend upon our Van Drivers to meet the needs of our customers (restaurants, hospitals & education centers) as valued representatives of the Gordon Food Service image by providing exceptional, accurate deliveries.Â

Â Â Â Â Â You’re home daily – here’s what you’d be doing each day:

Â Â Â Â * Keep our customer happy with accurate, timely, deliveries of GFS products

Â Â Â Â * Build and maintain good customer relationships

Â Â Â Â * Manages paperwork to include register, credits, pick-ups, etc.

Â Â Â Â Â We’ll teach you a lot, but we do have a few minimum requirements:

Â Â Â Â * You must be 21 years of age or older

Â Â Â Â * CDL A permit required; must secure CDL A license within 90 days of hire

Â Â Â Â * Operators License and ability to operate a delivery van

Â Â Â Â * One year previous driving experience and one year experience in customer service or related field

Â Â Â Â * Must be able to operate a two-wheeler with a load weighing up to 350 pounds

Â Â Â Â * Clean driving record – No drug or alcohol offenses in the last 5 years

Â Â Â Â * High school diploma or GED equivalent preferred

Â Â Â Â * Must pass a RIAH (hair sample) drug screen and a background check

Â Â Â Â Be part of an amazing culture where what matters to you, matters to us!

Â Â Â Â Gordon Food Service values our customers and understands that their success is largely dependent upon their workforce. To demonstrate our commitment to our partnership, we will require any candidate who works for a Gordon Food Service customer to provide a letter of support from their management if they are selected for the interview process.

Â Â Â Â Benefits

Â Â Â Â We take care of each other at Gordon Food Service. Employees love our competitive benefit plans, which include all the things you would expect and a few that you might not!

Click here for more details.

Â Â Â Â Want to Learn More About Gordon Food Service? Check Us Out:

Â Â Â Â Gordon Food Service is an equal opportunity employer. All qualified applicants and employees will receive consideration for employment, or in terms or conditions of employment, without regard to race, color, religion, , orientation, gender identity, national origin, age, status as a protected veteran, or status as a qualified individual with disability. The EEO is the Law poster is available here:Â Â Â If you require reasonable accommodation for any part of the application or hiring process due to a disability, please submit your request toÂ and use the words \”Accommodation Request\” in your subject line. Please keep in mind this method is reserved for individuals who require accommodation due to a disability.

Â Â Â Â All Gordon Food Service locations are tobacco free.