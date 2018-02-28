MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Seasonal Associate

Traverse City, MI

https://my.jobs/c8f437ce29fd482cbafa00aa092e0236151

Posted on February 28, 2018

About Seasonal Associate

The Seasonal Associate is responsible for building customer loyalty through outstanding customer service. The Seasonal Associate will maintain a clean and replenished retail environment which is essential to creating a repeat customer. Seasonal Associates are employed for a period of 0-90 days based on seasonal and business needs.

Essential Functions:

  • Assist the ASM and Product Specialists to recognize seasonality of the business and develop a strategy for merchandising the store for seasonal trends by adhering to company standards and planograms. Restock merchandise to ensure the department and merchandise displays are organized and fully stocked.

  • Share your passion and expertise for outdoor lifestyle products while ensuring the customerâs needs are met by connecting with them, asking questions, recommending solutions and encouraging the sale (C.A.R.E. model).

  • Deliver on key metrics including sales, credit, warranties, etc. to drive the success of the business and enhance the customer experience.

  • Restock merchandise to ensure the department and merchandise displays are clean, organized and fully stocked.

  • Demonstrate safe practices and procedures in store by adhering to company standards.

  • Ensuring federal, state and local compliance to protect our Federal Firearms License and adhere to company policy on the safe handling and accurate inventory of firearms.

Non-Essential Functions:

  • Complete other duties as assigned.

Education/Years of Experience:

  • High school diploma as appropriate for age, or working towards a high school diploma, GED or equivalent is required.

  • 1+ years of experience preferred.

  • Must be a minimum of 17 years of age.

Other Qualifications:

  • Must have a passion for the outdoors with personal experience and proven knowledge in one or more of the following areas: hunting, fishing, camping, outdoor technical apparel and footwear.

  • Proven ability to engage customers and deliver unparalleled customer service every day; possess a positive, can-do attitude and enjoy connecting and interacting with customers.

  • Demonstrated excellent selling skills with the ability to meet or exceed sales goals.

  • Ability to communicate, both verbally and written, clearly and concisely in English is required.

  • Must be willing to work a flexible schedule based on business needs, including evenings, weekends and holidays.

  • Able to freely access all areas of the store including sales floor, stock area and register area by standing, walking, stooping, crawling, crouching, kneeling and climbing a ladder; ability to lift and/or move up to 50 lbs.

  • Computer skills with the ability to effectively maneuver in a Windows environment and through Microsoft Office products.

Gander Outdoors is committed to a diverse and inclusive work environment.

With Rights Come Responsibility.

*Gander Outdoors is a responsible licensed federal firearms seller.*

Job Req #: 39167

External Company URL: www.gandermountain.com

