Seasonal Associate
Traverse City, MI
Posted on February 28, 2018
About Seasonal Associate
The Seasonal Associate is responsible for building customer loyalty through outstanding customer service. The Seasonal Associate will maintain a clean and replenished retail environment which is essential to creating a repeat customer. Seasonal Associates are employed for a period of 0-90 days based on seasonal and business needs.
Essential Functions:
-
Assist the ASM and Product Specialists to recognize seasonality of the business and develop a strategy for merchandising the store for seasonal trends by adhering to company standards and planograms. Restock merchandise to ensure the department and merchandise displays are organized and fully stocked.
-
Share your passion and expertise for outdoor lifestyle products while ensuring the customerâs needs are met by connecting with them, asking questions, recommending solutions and encouraging the sale (C.A.R.E. model).
-
Deliver on key metrics including sales, credit, warranties, etc. to drive the success of the business and enhance the customer experience.
-
Restock merchandise to ensure the department and merchandise displays are clean, organized and fully stocked.
-
Demonstrate safe practices and procedures in store by adhering to company standards.
-
Ensuring federal, state and local compliance to protect our Federal Firearms License and adhere to company policy on the safe handling and accurate inventory of firearms.
Non-Essential Functions:
- Complete other duties as assigned.
Education/Years of Experience:
-
High school diploma as appropriate for age, or working towards a high school diploma, GED or equivalent is required.
-
1+ years of experience preferred.
-
Must be a minimum of 17 years of age.
Other Qualifications:
-
Must have a passion for the outdoors with personal experience and proven knowledge in one or more of the following areas: hunting, fishing, camping, outdoor technical apparel and footwear.
-
Proven ability to engage customers and deliver unparalleled customer service every day; possess a positive, can-do attitude and enjoy connecting and interacting with customers.
-
Demonstrated excellent selling skills with the ability to meet or exceed sales goals.
-
Ability to communicate, both verbally and written, clearly and concisely in English is required.
-
Must be willing to work a flexible schedule based on business needs, including evenings, weekends and holidays.
-
Able to freely access all areas of the store including sales floor, stock area and register area by standing, walking, stooping, crawling, crouching, kneeling and climbing a ladder; ability to lift and/or move up to 50 lbs.
-
Computer skills with the ability to effectively maneuver in a Windows environment and through Microsoft Office products.
Gander Outdoors is committed to a diverse and inclusive work environment.
With Rights Come Responsibility.
*Gander Outdoors is a responsible licensed federal firearms seller.*
