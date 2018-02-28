The Seasonal Associate is responsible for building customer loyalty through outstanding customer service. The Seasonal Associate will maintain a clean and replenished retail environment which is essential to creating a repeat customer. Seasonal Associates are employed for a period of 0-90 days based on seasonal and business needs.

Essential Functions:

Assist the ASM and Product Specialists to recognize seasonality of the business and develop a strategy for merchandising the store for seasonal trends by adhering to company standards and planograms. Restock merchandise to ensure the department and merchandise displays are organized and fully stocked.

Share your passion and expertise for outdoor lifestyle products while ensuring the customerâs needs are met by connecting with them, asking questions, recommending solutions and encouraging the sale (C.A.R.E. model).

Deliver on key metrics including sales, credit, warranties, etc. to drive the success of the business and enhance the customer experience.

Restock merchandise to ensure the department and merchandise displays are clean, organized and fully stocked.

Demonstrate safe practices and procedures in store by adhering to company standards.