School Bus Drivers – Lake City Area Schools

Lake City, MI

Posted on February 12, 2018

METS – A transportation provider for Lake City Area Schools is currenlty looking for candidates for substitute school bus drivers.  If you enjoy working with children, have a clean driving and background record and like your summers off, we would like to meet with you!

Training is provided to qualified candidates!

 

 

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/6513384

