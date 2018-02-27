School Bus Driver (Traverse City, MI)

1. Conduct pre-trip and post trip inspections of your assigned vehicle as required. 2. Use established routes and designated bus stops. 3. Conduct emergency evacuation drills as required. 4. Instruct passenger riders regarding safety. 5. Drive defensively under varying traffic conditions and inclement weather. 6. Drive with safety of passengers as first priority. 7. Establish favorable working relationships with other drivers, maintenance personnel, bus attendants, teachers, passengers, principals, and total school or program staff. 8. Bus drivers shall achieve self improvement by attending training sessions, annual in-service and workshops conducted by Dean Transportation Inc. and/or other approved agencies.

POSITION REQUIREMENTS