School Bus Attendant (Traverse City, MI)

We’ll train you to be the best School Bus Attendant for Special Needs Students. Â $14.00 per hour, split shift required, benefits available.Â

DESCRIPTION

Safely and reliably transport and assist students and other school district passengers to and from school, educational or sporting events, community-based programs and other special activities.

SPECIFIC RESPONSIBILITIES

1. Safely care for and protect student passengers.

2. Conduct emergency evacuation drills as required.

3. Instruct passenger riders regarding safety.

4. Establish favorable working relationships with parents, school staff and Dean staff.

5. Attend training sessions, annual in-service and workshops conducted by Dean Transportation Inc. and/or other approved agencies.

BODY MECHANICS OF SCHOOL BUS ATTENDANT

School Bus Attendants are required through their employment to perform various tasks. These physical tasks require varying degrees of lifting, pulling, bending and carrying of heavy objects.Â

Some examples of these are:

1. Opening and closing of bus entrance and emergency doors.

2. Bending, pushing and pulling to load and unload a wheelchair, with or without a passenger, onto a lift platform, by exerting a maximum of 40 lb. of push / pull pressure.

3. Bending, supporting and otherwise physically helping passengers into and out of a school bus.

4. Carrying and lifting into and from the school bus, personal articles and adaptive equipment of various weights and sizes.

5. Bending and stretching for the cleaning and securement of equipment in the interior of the school bus.

6. Bend, stretch, pull and drag all persons, equipment or other types of articles that would be of varying sizes and weight out of emergency exits on demand.