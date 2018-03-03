Scheduling Clerk-Radiology

ENTRY REQUIREMENTS:

High school graduate and/or equivalent experience in related clerical employment and public contact. Medical terminology preferred.

Advanced computer experience. Knowledge of Munson’s Radiology scheduling policies and procedures is preferred.

Above average communications skills, written and verbal; ability to converse well on the telephone and in face to face situations.

Must be able to operate under frequently stressful conditions due to the constantly changing requirements in the department. Understands the process of change and how it affects human behavior.

ORGANIZATION: Performs duties under the supervision of the Director of Radiology.

The position is accountable for facilitating activities of the Scheduling system in Radiology at Munson Medical Center, Kalkaska Memorial Health Center, Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital and all affiliates.

Must maintain a working relationship with ancillary departments, physician offices, their staff, central scheduling, and Munson affiliates.

SPECIFIC DUTIES

Supports the Mission, Vision and Values of Munson Healthcare

Embraces and supports the Performance Improvement philosophy of Munson Healthcare.

Promotes personal and patient safety.

Has basic understanding of Relationship-Based Care (RBC) principles, meets expectations outlined in Commitment To My Co-workers, and the Code of Conduct policy

Uses effective customer service/interpersonal skills at all times.

Handles all scheduling for the all Radiology areas, including same day add-ons and priority cases.

Utilizes the computerized QES scheduling system to coordinate formation of the daily case scheduling.

Is knowledgeable of the block scheduling system rules and regulations, and is able to utilize the system to enter cases accordingly.

Screens scheduled cases for required documentation.

Print copies and Faxes of the next day’s schedule to be distributed as needed.

Communicates daily with Director, Supervisor, Coordinator, Lead, and/or Radiologist about problems, conflicts, and special requests.

Contributes to the team orientation of Radiology and Scheduling Systems. Is responsible for proper communications between MMC and its subsidiaries.

Is required to maintain and support Radiology Build in Radiology Scheduling application.

Educate users as needed, assist and oversee backup support staff. Performs other duties and responsibilities as assigned.