Scheduler (Clinical)
Northern Michigan Regional Health System
Petoskey, MI
Posted on February 23, 2018
Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/369298
About Scheduler (Clinical)
Scheduler (Clinical)
Department:Michigan Heart & Vascular – Support Staff
Schedule:Full-time
Shift:Day Shift
Hours:8:00-4:30
Salary Range:$13.68 Commensurate with experience
Job Details:
Do you have outstanding customer service in a healthcare environment, making our patients a top priority in your day? Do you greet everyone with a smile, and are able to project this, even when communicating by phone? If you have these desired qualifications, we encourage you to apply!
The Scheduler provides continuity to the flow of incoming and outgoing communications. You will register patients, verify insurance and general information, and make any necessary changes. You will schedule patient appointments for providers, and perform canceling of appointments as needed. You will also be responsible to assist the provider and other ancillary administrative staff with basic office medical functions to ensure a coordinated approach to patient activities.
Education:High School Diploma or GED.
Experience:Minimum of one year experience in an appointment scheduling position, preferably in a medical practice setting. Customer service experience strongly preferred.
Other Job Requirements:
-
Maintains a positive public image for the practice by displaying a high level of courtesy and respect.
-
Requires excellent customer relations and communication skills.
-
Exemplary attendance and punctual every day.
-
Knowledge and skills necessary to deal with medical emergency situations.
Job at a Glance
About Northern Michigan Regional Health System
More jobs at Northern Michigan Regional Health System