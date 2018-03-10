MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

ResetView: All | FeaturedAdd Your Own

Satellite Cable Technician

Boyne City, MI

Website:
http://www.WeConnectLLC.com

Posted on March 10, 2018

Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/373265

Apply Now

About Satellite Cable Technician

Summary: Installs, tests and repairs satellite dish systems and related equipment by performing the following duties.

Â 

Essential Duties and Responsibilities: Not limited to the following and may include other duties as assigned.

  • Reviews installation specifications, landlord permit, condominium association regulations, manufacturer’s instructions, and government ordinances to determine installation site for the dish.
  • Visually inspects installation site to identify obstructions, such as trees or buildings that could distort or block signals from satellite.
  • Discusses satellite dish placement and installation requirements with customer.
  • Digs hole for the pole to support satellite dish base, mixes, pours, and finishes concrete in the hole for the pole mount.
  • Digs trench and lays underground cable to connect satellite dish to receivers in customer’s building.
  • Assembles and attaches electronic and structural components of satellite dish.
  • Climbs ladder to install satellite dish when area is inaccessible from ground like roof, siding.
  • Works in limited space areas like attic, basement or crawl spaces.
  • Runs wiring like coaxial cable, phone line inside the interior wall or the exterior of the building.
  • Orients satellite dish to direction and altitude of satellite signal.
  • Connects satellite dish system to customer’s TV including any other electronic/audio equipment.
  • Tests installed system for conformance to specifications and performs upgrades as needed to conform to standards.
  • Instructs customer in use of equipment.
  • Replaces or repairs defective parts and equipment.
  • Places outbound calls to the customers to pre-call, confirm appointments and verify specifications of the work order, communicates with call center employees over the phone to modify, reschedule, close, cancel work orders for installation.
  • Installation and connection of phone lines or Ethernet connections on all installations.

Â 

Competencies: To perform the job successfully, an individual should demonstrate the following:

  • Respond promptly to customer needs and requests for service and assistance, answer customer’s questions.
  • Able to read and interpret written information.
  • Look for ways to improve quality, monitor own work to ensure quality.
  • Meet productivity standards, completes work in timely manner, use time efficiently.
  • Report potentially unsafe conditions, use equipment and materials properly.
  • Be consistently at work as scheduled, arrive at appointments on time.
  • Follow instructions, respond to management direction, complete tasks on time or notify appropriate person with an alternate plan.
  • Ability to recognize opportunity and provide additional products and services to every customer

Â 

Qualifications: To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily. The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

Â 

Education and/or Experience Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 

High school diploma or general education degree (GED); or one to three months related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience is desired.

Â 

Learn more at www.WeConnectLLC.com.Â 

Equal Opportunity Employer

Job at a Glance

Job Type

About WeConnect

More jobs at WeConnect

How to Apply

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/8582437

Want to add your own?

Add a Listing