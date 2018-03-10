Satellite Cable Technician

Summary: Installs, tests and repairs satellite dish systems and related equipment by performing the following duties.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities: Not limited to the following and may include other duties as assigned.

Reviews installation specifications, landlord permit, condominium association regulations, manufacturer’s instructions, and government ordinances to determine installation site for the dish.

Visually inspects installation site to identify obstructions, such as trees or buildings that could distort or block signals from satellite.

Discusses satellite dish placement and installation requirements with customer.

Digs hole for the pole to support satellite dish base, mixes, pours, and finishes concrete in the hole for the pole mount.

Digs trench and lays underground cable to connect satellite dish to receivers in customer’s building.

Assembles and attaches electronic and structural components of satellite dish.

Climbs ladder to install satellite dish when area is inaccessible from ground like roof, siding.

Works in limited space areas like attic, basement or crawl spaces.

Runs wiring like coaxial cable, phone line inside the interior wall or the exterior of the building.

Orients satellite dish to direction and altitude of satellite signal.

Connects satellite dish system to customer’s TV including any other electronic/audio equipment.

Tests installed system for conformance to specifications and performs upgrades as needed to conform to standards.

Instructs customer in use of equipment.

Replaces or repairs defective parts and equipment.

Places outbound calls to the customers to pre-call, confirm appointments and verify specifications of the work order, communicates with call center employees over the phone to modify, reschedule, close, cancel work orders for installation.

Installation and connection of phone lines or Ethernet connections on all installations.

Competencies: To perform the job successfully, an individual should demonstrate the following:

Respond promptly to customer needs and requests for service and assistance, answer customer’s questions.

Able to read and interpret written information.

Look for ways to improve quality, monitor own work to ensure quality.

Meet productivity standards, completes work in timely manner, use time efficiently.

Report potentially unsafe conditions, use equipment and materials properly.

Be consistently at work as scheduled, arrive at appointments on time.

Follow instructions, respond to management direction, complete tasks on time or notify appropriate person with an alternate plan.

Ability to recognize opportunity and provide additional products and services to every customer

Qualifications: To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily. The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

Education and/or Experience

High school diploma or general education degree (GED); or one to three months related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience is desired.

