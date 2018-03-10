Satellite Cable Technician
Manistee, MI
Posted on March 10, 2018
About Satellite Cable Technician
Summary: Installs, tests and repairs satellite dish systems and related equipment by performing the following duties.
Essential Duties and Responsibilities: Not limited to the following and may include other duties as assigned.
- Reviews installation specifications, landlord permit, condominium association regulations, manufacturer’s instructions, and government ordinances to determine installation site for the dish.
- Visually inspects installation site to identify obstructions, such as trees or buildings that could distort or block signals from satellite.
- Discusses satellite dish placement and installation requirements with customer.
- Digs hole for the pole to support satellite dish base, mixes, pours, and finishes concrete in the hole for the pole mount.
- Digs trench and lays underground cable to connect satellite dish to receivers in customer’s building.
- Assembles and attaches electronic and structural components of satellite dish.
- Climbs ladder to install satellite dish when area is inaccessible from ground like roof, siding.
- Works in limited space areas like attic, basement or crawl spaces.
- Runs wiring like coaxial cable, phone line inside the interior wall or the exterior of the building.
- Orients satellite dish to direction and altitude of satellite signal.
- Connects satellite dish system to customer’s TV including any other electronic/audio equipment.
- Tests installed system for conformance to specifications and performs upgrades as needed to conform to standards.
- Instructs customer in use of equipment.
- Replaces or repairs defective parts and equipment.
- Places outbound calls to the customers to pre-call, confirm appointments and verify specifications of the work order, communicates with call center employees over the phone to modify, reschedule, close, cancel work orders for installation.
- Installation and connection of phone lines or Ethernet connections on all installations.
Competencies: To perform the job successfully, an individual should demonstrate the following:
- Respond promptly to customer needs and requests for service and assistance, answer customer’s questions.
- Able to read and interpret written information.
- Look for ways to improve quality, monitor own work to ensure quality.
- Meet productivity standards, completes work in timely manner, use time efficiently.
- Report potentially unsafe conditions, use equipment and materials properly.
- Be consistently at work as scheduled, arrive at appointments on time.
- Follow instructions, respond to management direction, complete tasks on time or notify appropriate person with an alternate plan.
- Ability to recognize opportunity and provide additional products and services to every customer
Qualifications: To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily. The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.
Education and/or Experience Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â
High school diploma or general education degree (GED); or one to three months related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience is desired.
Learn more at www.WeConnectLLC.com.Â
Equal Opportunity Employer
