Sanding and Prep Workers starting at $12.50 per hr

ZD Metal Products

Manufacturing and Production

Position Description:Â Sanding and PrepÂ

Job Description

Sanding and finishing of magnesium and aluminum parts. Ability to identify casting and other defects.Â

Responsibilities also include:

Meeting production quotas

Meeting quality standards of production runs

Working in a safe manner

Excellent attendance

Housekeeping of workÂ area

Additional responsibilities:

Ability to flex between different production roles within the plant

Accurately complete required documentation

Flexibility to work overtime to meet production goals

Candidate Qualifications

Must have high attention to detail, be able to lift, bend, twist, grasp and stand for at least an 8-10 hour shift. Â Â The parts weigh between 5-20lbs and applicants should have the ability to lift up to 35 lbs on a occasional basis. Will provide all necessary training to be successful in this position.