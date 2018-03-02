Sanding and Prep Workers starting at $12.50 per hr
Petoskey, MI
Posted on March 2, 2018
Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/371159
About Sanding and Prep Workers starting at $12.50 per hr
ZD Metal Products
Manufacturing and Production
Position Description:Â Sanding and PrepÂ
Job Description
Sanding and finishing of magnesium and aluminum parts. Ability to identify casting and other defects.Â
Responsibilities also include:
- Meeting production quotas
- Meeting quality standards of production runs
- Working in a safe manner
- Excellent attendance
- Housekeeping of workÂ area
Additional responsibilities:
- Ability to flex between different production roles within the plant
- Accurately complete required documentation
- Flexibility to work overtime to meet production goals
Candidate Qualifications
Must have high attention to detail, be able to lift, bend, twist, grasp and stand for at least an 8-10 hour shift. Â Â The parts weigh between 5-20lbs and applicants should have the ability to lift up to 35 lbs on a occasional basis. Will provide all necessary training to be successful in this position.
Job at a Glance
About ZD Metal Products
More jobs at ZD Metal Products