Sanding and Prep Workers starting at $12.50 per hr

Petoskey, MI

Posted on March 2, 2018

ZD Metal Products

Manufacturing and Production

Position Description:Â Sanding and PrepÂ 

Job Description

Sanding and finishing of magnesium and aluminum parts. Ability to identify casting and other defects.Â 

Responsibilities also include:

  • Meeting production quotas
  • Meeting quality standards of production runs
  • Working in a safe manner
  • Excellent attendance
  • Housekeeping of workÂ area

Additional responsibilities:

  • Ability to flex between different production roles within the plant
  • Accurately complete required documentation
  • Flexibility to work overtime to meet production goals

Candidate Qualifications

Must have high attention to detail, be able to lift, bend, twist, grasp and stand for at least an 8-10 hour shift. Â  Â The parts weigh between 5-20lbs and applicants should have the ability to lift up to 35 lbs on a occasional basis. Will provide all necessary training to be successful in this position.

About ZD Metal Products

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/7722647

