Salt Hardener
Traverse City, MI
Posted on April 27, 2018
About Salt Hardener
$500.00 signing bonus at 90 days.
Process steel parts to customer specifications using high heat salt.
Daily tasks include: rack, wire and fixture parts. Consolidating parts by steel type and process requirements is also necessary. Team members will need to use the hoist to rack parts as well as move parts from one furnace to another. Other duties include: sorting carts and identifying customers by ticket and meeting all quality standards including NADCAP, ISO9000, and AS9100.
Education and/or Experience
High school diploma or general education degree (GED).
Language Skills
Ability to read and comprehend simple instructions, short correspondence, and memos. Ability to write simple correspondence. Ability to effectively present information in one-on-one and small group situations to customers, clients, and other employees of the organization.
Mathematical Skills
Ability to add, subtract, multiply, and divide in all units of measure, using whole numbers, common fractions, and decimals. Ability to compute rate, ratio, and percent and to draw and interpret bar graphs.
Reasoning Ability
Ability to apply common sense understanding to carry out instructions furnished in written, oral, or diagram form.
Computer Skills
Basic Skills
Applicant must be in good physical condition and able to push and pull heavy carts, pick up or carry heavy objects.
EOE/M/F/Vet/Disability
