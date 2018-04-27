Salt Hardener

$500.00 signing bonus at 90 days.

Process steel parts to customer specifications using high heat salt.

Daily tasks include: rack, wire and fixture parts. Consolidating parts by steel type and process requirements is also necessary. Team members will need to use the hoist to rack parts as well as move parts from one furnace to another. Other duties include: sorting carts and identifying customers by ticket and meeting all quality standards including NADCAP, ISO9000, and AS9100.

Education and/or Experience

High school diploma or general education degree (GED).

Language Skills

Ability to read and comprehend simple instructions, short correspondence, and memos. Ability to write simple correspondence. Ability to effectively present information in one-on-one and small group situations to customers, clients, and other employees of the organization.

Mathematical Skills

Ability to add, subtract, multiply, and divide in all units of measure, using whole numbers, common fractions, and decimals. Ability to compute rate, ratio, and percent and to draw and interpret bar graphs.

Reasoning Ability

Ability to apply common sense understanding to carry out instructions furnished in written, oral, or diagram form.

Computer Skills

Basic Skills

Applicant must be in good physical condition and able to push and pull heavy carts, pick up or carry heavy objects.

