Salon Receptionist – Grand Traverse Mall

Location:Traverse City, MI, United States-Grand Traverse Mall 3300 S Airport Rd W

Job ID:1065717

Date:February 10, 2018

General Description

At The Salon by InStyle & jcp salon, we strive to unlock the potential of Americaâs top salon professionals, creating an unparalleled experience for our clients today, tomorrow and for life. Each and every day, we exude passion, integrity, teamwork, leadership, pride and respect!

Come be a part of a team that is changing the face of the salon industry. We are looking for professionals who want to join us as a force of changeâindividuals who will strive to know their clients and their expectations better than ever before, and are driven to respond in a timely fashion by listening and interacting.

The Salon Receptionist supports the salon team by providing a superior client experience through offering additional styling services and product benefits to become salon destination of choice!

What We Look For

â¢ Educate Customers â You know it all. Customers appreciate your expertise and understanding of retail product benefits and the value of each hair service. You love finding the perfect solution to ensure customer maintains their desired look and feel beautiful.

â¢ Drives conversion and sales â You like to compliment people and turn retail customers into jcp salon clients by offering the great value and service provider technical skills. Your efforts facilitate the growth of the salon!

â¢ Assisting Customers â You seek out customers and do whatever you can to make their experience unforgettable! You listen, you help, you educate, and you make them want to come back by offering solutions to their hair concerns through salon services and the benefits of retail product.

â¢ Partners with Salon associates â Youâve got some best friends in the store. You like them so much you work closely with them every day. You partner and collaborate with the salon associates by offering additional salon services, such as deep conditioning, glossing, color, to the service providerâs clients.

Qualifications

â¢ Passion for Salon â You love product and salon services. You genuinely love understanding the clientâs benefits from products and a variety of salon services. You love being on your feet, you have attention to detail on customer needs, and thrive on making people HAPPY!

â¢ Results: Solve problems and make smart decisions that drive sales, profit or customer service; execute your work efficiently and effectively; inspire strong performance in yourself and others

â¢ Ownership: Provide great customer service; cooperate and build positive, inclusive and respectful relationships; take accountability for your actions and outcomes

â¢ Intensity: Proactively find ways to improve the customer experience; show the confidence and courage to do whatâs right; take action with energy and urgency

http://jobs.jcp.com

