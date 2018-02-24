We are now hiring

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Builders FirstSource is the largest supplier of building products, prefabricated components, and value-added services to the professional market segment, primarily for new residential construction and repair and remodeling, in the U.S.

We provide customers an integrated homebuilding solution, offering manufacturing, supply, delivery and installation for a full range of structural and related building products. We operate in 40 states with approximately 400 locations and have a market presence in 74 of the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas, providing geographic diversity and balanced end market exposure.

We service customers from strategically located distribution facilities and manufacturing facilities, that produce value-added products such as roof and floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and pre-hung doors. Builders FirstSource also distributes dimensional lumber and lumber sheet goods, millwork, windows, interior and exterior doors, and other building products.

Are you a go-getter who is ready to learn the ins and outs of one of the most rewarding industries in todayâs economy? Do you dream of a career where you can help those around you achieve the American dream? If so, you can get started today on your path to a career in outside sales with the number one lumber and building materials provider in the U.S., Builders FirstSource, as a Sales Trainee.

As a Sales Trainee you will dive into the industry by learning from some of the most well respected and knowledgeable professionals in the business. Every day will bring new challenges and experiences from advising a customer on their jobsite to working with our estimating team to helping a customer pick out windows in our showroom, all with the guidance and support of a mentor and leader who is invested in your success!

PURPOSE

Develops industry-specific knowledge and experience required for promotion to Outside Sales Representative role. May rotate through various departments observing, learning and performing responsibilities in order to acquire industry knowledge, functional processes and practices as well as sales techniques.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Receives training and performs progressively responsible duties in various areas such as: yard operations, production, dispatch/scheduling/delivery, and inside sales while learning the outside sales role. Successful Trainees will typically transition to the OSR I role once the training program is completed. Accompanies Outside Sales Reps or Sales Manager on customer calls to become familiar with effective sales and customer service techniques. May be assigned various inside sales/counter responsibilities, including but not limited to, answering phone, taking orders, and other responsibilities. May be assigned various Outside Sales responsibilities, including but not limited to, performing take offs, taking and processing orders, obtaining signatures on tickets, making sales calls to new and existing customers. With the help of a mentor and location management, sets performance goals and monitors progress. Participates in and completes assigned sales training programs. Understands and observes all safety procedures and practices and ensures that employees observe all safety procedures and practices in order to prevent injuries or damage. May be directed to conduct periodic safety meetings and solicits recommended changes to improve safety procedures. Other duties may be assigned.

SKILLS

â¢ Strong customer service skills both face-to-face and telephone

â¢ Previous selling experience helpful

â¢ Good mathematical aptitude

â¢ Strong verbal and written communication skills

â¢ Solid interpersonal skills, including tact and influencing, with internal and external contacts

â¢ Good computer aptitude, particularly with Microsoft Office (Outlook, Word, Excel) and ERP applications

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Bachelorâs Degree in Sales, Marketing or related field plus 0 – 2 years related industry operations / sales; or equivalent combination of education and experience.

WORK ENVIRONMENT / PHYSICAL ACTIVITY The work environment and physical activity described are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

-Not eligible for sales commissions.

-Work is performed on both company and customer sites and involves driving to customer locations

-Subject to both typical office environment and outside locations with temperature and weather variations, and may involve walking on uneven ground of a potential customer construction site.

-Must be able to lift and carry up to 25 pounds frequently and on occasion up to 80 pounds.

-May be required to perform specific tasks that involve climbing, lifting, pushing or kneeling.

Builders FirstSource is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer.

All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, protected veteran status or status as an individual with a disability.

