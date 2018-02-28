Sales Support Rep I Inside Sales

We are now hiring

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Builders FirstSource is the largest supplier of building products, prefabricated components, and value-added services to the professional market segment, primarily for new residential construction and repair and remodeling, in the U.S.

We provide customers an integrated homebuilding solution, offering manufacturing, supply, delivery and installation for a full range of structural and related building products. We operate in 40 states with approximately 400 locations and have a market presence in 74 of the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas, providing geographic diversity and balanced end market exposure.

We service customers from strategically located distribution facilities and manufacturing facilities, that produce value-added products such as roof and floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and pre-hung doors. Builders FirstSource also distributes dimensional lumber and lumber sheet goods, millwork, windows, interior and exterior doors, and other building products.

Provides support to the outside and inside sales team including administrative support and/or customer service. Provides accurate and timely support to the outside sales team, members of the inside sales team and/or to customers.

Handles incoming phone calls and e-mails from customers and provides requested information in a timely and efficient manner. Answers customer questions regarding topics such as pricing, availability, delivery, backorders, specifications, returns, credits and order placements.

Monitors scheduled shipping dates to ensure timely delivery and expedite, as needed. Investigates customer complaints or concerns.

Relays customer concerns to others on the sales team and assists in investigating the issue.

Resolves issues within company guidelines. As needed, escalates larger concerns to more experienced sales team members for resolution.

High School Diploma or General Education Degree (GED) and prior sales support or customer service experience preferred.

Builders FirstSource is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer.

All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, protected veteran status or status as an individual with a disability.

