311128

Sales Support

Part-Time

Traverse City, MI49696

Store

February 18, 2018

03-04-2018 11:59 PM CT

Sales Support

1424 Trade Center Dr., Traverse City, MI 49696

Part-Time Shift(s): Monday-Friday Between 7am-5pm

OVERVIEW:

Working as Part-Time Sales Support, you must have a strong interest in sales and enjoy working in a fast-paced challenging environment.Â This is an entry level position that will provide assistance to our customers from our branch located at 1424 Trade Center Dr., Traverse City, MI 49696.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

The duties and responsibilities of this position are service-based and will present new and diverse challenges daily.Â Duties include, but are not limited to:

oAssisting with sales/customer service

oManaging inventory

oPlacing and fulfilling orders

oReceiving and shipping inventory

oPerforming deliveries with company vehicle

REQUIRED POSITION QUALIFICATIONS:

The following skills and qualifications are required for this position:

o18 years of age or over

oA valid driver’s license and the ability to meet our driving record requirements

oPossess or are working towards a degree in Business/Marketing OR have equivalent industry experience and knowledge of the local market

oExcellent written and oral communication skills

oPossess strong computer skills and math aptitude

oExhibit strong aptitude for sales and a desire to sell

oHighly motivated, self-directed, and customer service oriented

oDemonstrate our core values of ambition, innovation, integrity and teamwork

oAbility to lift, slide and lower packages that typically weigh 25lbs-50lbs and may weigh up to 75lbs

oAbility to pass the required drug screen (applicable in the US, Puerto Rico, and Guam ONLY)

PREFERRED POSITION QUALIFICATIONS:

oPossess interest in career advancement.

ABOUT US:

Since 1967 Fastenal has grown as a distributor of industrial and construction supplies from a single branch to approximately 3,000 servicing locations, each providing tailored local inventory and personal service for our customers.Â As we’ve expanded across the world, we’ve retained a core belief in people and their ability to accomplish remarkable things – if given the opportunity.Â From this philosophy stems an entrepreneurial culture that challenges every employee to run their own business, create their own success, and advance to become company leaders.

As a growth company with a solid financial position, we are committed to training, promoting from within, and creating opportunities for our employees.Â If you have an entrepreneurial spirit and are looking to make your mark as part of an elite growth company, you won’t find a better fit than Fastenal.

Please respond by 03-04-2018 11:59 PM CT.

Equal Opportunity EmployerâMinorities/Females/Veterans/Disabled/Orientation/Gender Identity