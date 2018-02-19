Sales Representative Agriculture Acme, MI

Description

Do you have an Ag or Business related degree? Experience in retail Agronomy sales? Do you have experience in forecasting and analysis? Do you have the ability to build strong relationships and work independently? Are you an excellent communicator with the ability to lead and influence? If you said yes to all of these questions, we want to hear from YOU!

For nearly a century, Wilbur-Ellis has experienced success and growth in marketing and distributing agricultural products and services.Â Join us and grow your career with a strong and profitable industry leader offering competitive compensation, tremendous growth and development opportunities, and a people-first work environment. Come grow with us!

General Purpose and Scope of Position:

The Sales Representative is responsible for managing existing and attracting new customers within the sales territory, assist branch customers with proper product selection and use based agronomic needs, and maintain and develop profitable customer relationships.

Key Skills and Abilities Include:

â¢Ability to work independently with minimum supervision

â¢Willingness to travel

â¢Experience in the retail agronomy industry

â¢Bachelor’s degree or higher in Agriculture or Business related field is preferred

Key Personal Attributes Include:

â¢Demonstrate excellent written and oral communication skills to small and large groups with an ability to lead and influence

â¢Detail and accuracy orientation with an ability to handle multiple projects simultaneously

â¢Good interpersonal and team building skills with a positive attitude and ability to establish relationships with field personnel, peers and customers

Specific Responsibilities and Key Deliverables Include:

â¢Management of customer base

â¢Identify new key customers, understand their business, determine their needs and develop plans and actions for sales territory growth

â¢Communicate with management the initiatives, objectives, strategies, and action plans

â¢Point person for managing the support resources for the territory including value added nutrition, branded products, seed, purchasing and technology and overseeing the implementation and success of the plans and objectives with branch personnel

â¢Responsible for sales territory forecasting and analysis

â¢Responsible for following credit policies and managing risk for the company

â¢Development of annual business plan that optimizes growth and profitability for the territory.

â¢Implement marketing and sales plans; establish and meet sales goals; and network with industry representatives to expand sales opportunities

â¢Build product and market knowledge to add understanding and credibility

â¢Become primary contact between your customers and Wilbur-Ellis Company including deliveries, forecasting, credit, complaint handling, etc.

â¢Strictly follow all company policies which includes safety & regulatory

Compensation and Benefits:

â¢Competitive salary (to be determined based on experience and other factors)

â¢Full employee health and retirement benefit offerings

COMPANY CULTURE

Wilbur-Ellis is a company you can be proud to call your employer

Wilbur-Ellis markets and distributes agricultural products, animal feed and specialty chemicals and food ingredients. A privately held and consistently profitable company, we employ more than 4,000 people throughout North America and Asia-Pacific.

Wilbur-Ellis is for and about people

Wilbur-Ellis has enjoyed over ninety-three years of success and growth, all thanks to our people. Our employees are both leaders and team players who thrive on creativity, entrepreneurial spirit and a dedication to quality work, our customers and each other.

Wilbur-Ellis invests in the industry’s best workforce

Wilbur-Ellis invests heavily in our employees by offering skill development and training, competitive compensation and benefits and a tradition of promoting from within for a broad range of career opportunities. And we foster a supportive, people-first work environment.

Equal Opportunity Employer/Protected Veterans/Individuals with Disabilities

The contractor will not discharge or in any other manner discriminate against employees or applicants because they have inquired about, discussed, or disclosed their own pay or the pay of another employee or applicant. However, employees who have access to the compensation information of other employees or applicants as a part of their essential job functions cannot disclose the pay of other employees or applicants to individuals who do not otherwise have access to compensation information, unless the disclosure is (a) in response to a formal complaint or charge, (b) in furtherance of an investigation, proceeding, hearing, or action, including an investigation conducted by the employer, or (c) consistent with the contractor’s legal duty to furnish information.

Â Education

Â Preferred

Bachelors or better.

Wilbur-Ellis Company is an Equal Opportunity Employer