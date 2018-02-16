Sales Professional – Traverse City

Are you ready for a career that compensates for your outstanding performance? Are you ready for a career that actually takes you as far as your drive and ambition go?

If youâre ready to take your career path and earning potential by the reigns, this is the position for you! Rightway Automotive Credit, part of the Garber Automotive Group, is seeking quality individuals for sales positions. Join our expanding company, and be a part of the fastest growing dealership group with 1,500+ employees, over 39 locations, in five states.

âCreate an experience for which the customer returns to do business with us againâ, is our mission, and our sales consultants live it by building relationships with guests on phone and in person, by answering questions, discussing financing, closing sales, collaborating with staff, and more. At the end of the day, outstanding customer service is what leads the growth of this company, and outstanding customer service is what will grow your career.