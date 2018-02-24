Sales Leader

Date: Feb 10, 2018

Location: Traverse City, MI, US, 49684

Company: Holiday Retirement

Working for Holiday Retirement

Thereâs something very satisfying about working for a company that cares for seniors. Where everything you do, in whatever capacity, is contributing to someone elseâs happiness.

Our seniors arenât the only ones benefiting from your employment here â you will, too. If you have a passion for helping others, weâd love to talk to you.

We have rewarding opportunities for experienced sales and marketing professionals. As a Sales Leader, youâll use your exceptional people skills to build lasting relationships and help residents consider the tremendous benefits of a new life in one of our great communities. Weâre looking to you to achieve occupancy goals through lead generation and conversion activities that include hosting events, developing and maintaining business to business relationships with community organizations and local professionals. Additionally, youâll partner with Community Leaders, Marketing and Regional leadership to drive move-ins and revenue results.

The unique rewards we offerâ¦

Though this can be a challenging role, the rewards can be immeasurable. In return for your valuable contributions to our residents, youâll gain the deep satisfaction that comes from helping seniors experience a more fulfilling stage of life. In addition, weâre proud to provide you with a wide variety of benefits, including:

Full Health Benefits â Including medical, dental and vision

401(k) â A plan to enhance your long-term financial well being

Paid Vacation

A Competitive Compensation Package â That includes an attractive salary and bonuses

A Comprehensive One-Week Training Program

The kind of people we seekâ¦

We look for those unique individuals with exceptional sales abilities and a passion for helping seniors enjoy this special time of their lives. You must be as driven to achieve sales results as you are to improve the lives of others.

In addition, candidates will ideally have:

Bachelorâs degree

3+ years direct sales experience

A proven track record of closing sales

Passion for working with seniors

Ability to create strong, lasting customer relationships

Ability to educate and provide information to those who advise seniors on health and alternative living options.

Flexibility to work the schedule of one weekend day per week (usually a Tuesday-Saturday schedule) as well as some evenings as necessary

Past experience making cold calls, home visits and establishing rapport

Strong analytical skills with the ability to interpret sales data

Ability to work under pressure with high demands for results

Proficiency with customer/lead (CRM) tracking systems and Microsoft Office Suite

For over 40 years, Holiday Retirement has been committed to providing seniors with the very best options for independent and assisted living. Today, we are proud to offer seniors the choice of over 300 communities throughout America. Holiday Retirement communities are unlike any other âretirementâ communities. These unique locations offer an exceptional lifestyle full of enriching activities for our residents and deeply fulfilling careers for those who embrace our commitment to seniors.

Holiday Retirement is committed to employing a diverse workforce. Qualified applicants will receive consideration without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, national origin, age, veteran status, disability, gender identity or expression, or other protected categories according to state and local law.

Req ID: 66213

Nearest Major Market: Traverse City

Nearest Secondary Market: Northern Michigan

Job Segment: Medical, Sales Management, Developer, Pre-Sales, Healthcare, Sales, Technology