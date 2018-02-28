The Sales Associate is responsible for providing superior customer service and assisting customers in their selection of products. The Sales Associate recommends products that meet a customerâs needs for their desired outdoor adventure by asking questions, listening, recommending solutions and encouraging the sale. This position is also responsible for sustaining merchandise standards by maintaining a clean, replenished shopping environment.

Essential Functions:

Ensuring Federal, state, and local compliance to protect the storeâs FFL and adhere to company policy on the safe handling and accurate inventory of firearms.

Demonstrate safe practices and procedures in store by adhering to company standards.

Restock merchandise to ensure the department and merchandise displays are clean, organized, and fully stocked.

Deliver key metrics including sales, credit, warranties, etc. to drive the success of the business and enhance the customerâs experience.

Share your passion and expertise for outdoor lifestyle products while ensuring the customerâs needs are met by connecting with them, asking questions, recommending solutions and encouraging the sale (C.A.R.E. model).

Non-Essential Functions:

Education/Years of Experience:

Must be at least 17 years of age.

High school diploma as appropriate for age, or working towards a high school diploma, GED or equivalent is required.

Other Qualifications:

Must have a passion for the outdoors with personal experience and proven knowledge in one or more of the following areas: hunting, fishing, camping, outdoor technical apparel and footwear.

Proven ability to engage customers and deliver unparalleled customer service every day; possess a positive, can-do attitude and enjoy connecting and interacting with customers.

Demonstrated excellent selling skills with the ability to meet or exceed sales goals.

Ability to communicate, both verbally and written, clearly and concisely in English is required.

Must be willing to work a flexible schedule based on business needs, including evenings, weekends and holidays.

Able to freely access all areas of the store including sales floor, stock area and register area by standing, walking, stooping, crawling, crouching, kneeling and climbing a ladder; ability to lift and/or move up to 50 lbs.