Position Details – Sales Associate PT

Job ID

312635

Title

Sales Associate PT

Type

Part-Time

Location

Traverse City, MI49696

Departments

Store

Date Published

March 5, 2018

End Date

03-19-2018 11:59 PM CT

Job Description

Sales Associate PT

1424 Trade Center Dr., Traverse City, MI 49696

Part-Time Shift(s): Monday – Friday Between 7AM – 5PM

OVERVIEW:

Working as Part-Time Sales Associate PT, you will have the opportunity to balance formal training with real-world experience running a branch and working with customers.Â It’s a great way to learn the ropes of our fast-paced industry and potentially transition into a full-time sales position. Fastenal Company is currently seeking candidates for a part-time Sales Associate PT position at our branch located at 1424 Trade Center Dr., Traverse City, MI 49696.

TRAINING PROGRAM:

The training experience includes hands-on, on-line, and classroom training offered through our corporate university. The training program for current employees who are promoted into these positions will vary based on prior experience with the company.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

The duties and responsibilities of this position include, but are not limited to:

oAssisting with sales and customer service

oManaging inventory

oPlacing and fulfilling orders

oPerforming local sales calls and deliveries with a company vehicle

REQUIRED POSITION QUALIFICATIONS:

The following skills and qualifications are required for this position:

o18 years of age or over

oA valid driver’s license and the ability to meet our driving record requirements

oPossess or are working towards a degree in Business/Marketing OR have equivalent industry experience and knowledge of the local market

oExcellent written and oral communication skills

oPossess strong computer skills and math aptitude

oExhibit strong aptitude for sales and desire to earn salary plus commission after the training period

oHighly motivated, self-directed, and customer service oriented

oDemonstrate our core values of ambition, innovation, integrity and teamwork

oAbility to lift, slide and lower packages that typically weigh 25lbs-50lbs and may weigh up to 75lbs

oAbility to pass the required drug screen (applicable in the US, Puerto Rico, and Guam ONLY).

ABOUT US:

Since 1967 Fastenal has grown as a distributor of industrial and construction supplies from a single branch to approximately 3,000 servicing locations, each providing tailored local inventory and personal service for our customers.Â As we’ve expanded across the world, we’ve retained a core belief in people and their ability to accomplish remarkable things – if given the opportunity.Â From this philosophy stems an entrepreneurial culture that challenges every employee to run their own business, create their own success, and advance to become company leaders.

As a growth company with a solid financial position, we are committed to training, promoting from within, and creating opportunities for our employees.Â If you have an entrepreneurial spirit and are looking to make your mark as part of an elite growth company, you won’t find a better fit than Fastenal.

Please respond by 03-19-2018 11:59 PM CT.

Equal Opportunity EmployerâMinorities/Females/Veterans/Disabled/Orientation/Gender Identity