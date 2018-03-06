Sales Associate PT
Traverse City, MI
Posted on March 6, 2018
Job ID
312635
Title
Sales Associate PT
Type
Part-Time
Location
Traverse City, MI49696
Departments
Store
Date Published
March 5, 2018
End Date
03-19-2018 11:59 PM CT
Job Description
Sales Associate PT
1424 Trade Center Dr., Traverse City, MI 49696
Part-Time Shift(s): Monday – Friday Between 7AM – 5PM
OVERVIEW:
Working as Part-Time Sales Associate PT, you will have the opportunity to balance formal training with real-world experience running a branch and working with customers.Â It’s a great way to learn the ropes of our fast-paced industry and potentially transition into a full-time sales position. Fastenal Company is currently seeking candidates for a part-time Sales Associate PT position at our branch located at 1424 Trade Center Dr., Traverse City, MI 49696.
TRAINING PROGRAM:
The training experience includes hands-on, on-line, and classroom training offered through our corporate university. The training program for current employees who are promoted into these positions will vary based on prior experience with the company.
RESPONSIBILITIES:
The duties and responsibilities of this position include, but are not limited to:
oAssisting with sales and customer service
oManaging inventory
oPlacing and fulfilling orders
oPerforming local sales calls and deliveries with a company vehicle
REQUIRED POSITION QUALIFICATIONS:
The following skills and qualifications are required for this position:
o18 years of age or over
oA valid driver’s license and the ability to meet our driving record requirements
oPossess or are working towards a degree in Business/Marketing OR have equivalent industry experience and knowledge of the local market
oExcellent written and oral communication skills
oPossess strong computer skills and math aptitude
oExhibit strong aptitude for sales and desire to earn salary plus commission after the training period
oHighly motivated, self-directed, and customer service oriented
oDemonstrate our core values of ambition, innovation, integrity and teamwork
oAbility to lift, slide and lower packages that typically weigh 25lbs-50lbs and may weigh up to 75lbs
oAbility to pass the required drug screen (applicable in the US, Puerto Rico, and Guam ONLY).
ABOUT US:
Since 1967 Fastenal has grown as a distributor of industrial and construction supplies from a single branch to approximately 3,000 servicing locations, each providing tailored local inventory and personal service for our customers.Â As we’ve expanded across the world, we’ve retained a core belief in people and their ability to accomplish remarkable things – if given the opportunity.Â From this philosophy stems an entrepreneurial culture that challenges every employee to run their own business, create their own success, and advance to become company leaders.
As a growth company with a solid financial position, we are committed to training, promoting from within, and creating opportunities for our employees.Â If you have an entrepreneurial spirit and are looking to make your mark as part of an elite growth company, you won’t find a better fit than Fastenal.
Please respond by 03-19-2018 11:59 PM CT.
Equal Opportunity EmployerâMinorities/Females/Veterans/Disabled/Orientation/Gender Identity
