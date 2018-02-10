Sales Associate – part time

Job Description

$10.88 Minimum Hourly Draw against Commission Many associates earn from $40,000 to $80,000 Annually.

Art Van Furniture (www.artvan.com) is one of the most successful furniture retailers in the nation. We are well known for offering quality and style at an affordable price. We have consistently been the Midwest’s #1 choice for furniture for over 50 years, known for our beautiful stores and outstanding sales team. We have recently announced that we will be continuing our multi-year expansion and growth.

Because of our success and planned growth, we are seeking experienced and in-experienced full and part-time Sales Associates to join our commission based sales team. Our Sales Associates are the “heart and soul” of Art Van Furniture. Known in the furniture industry as “North Americaâs Finest Selling Team”, our sales associates are product experts and style guides who love to help customers find their personal style. If you are an energetic, fashion oriented, career minded individual who is driven to achieve success and enjoys working with customers in a fast-paced environment, this is the career for you!

Sales Associates at Art Van are paid a weekly draw against the commissions they earn on our top-rated commission system, which means that they are true entrepreneurs with a virtually unlimited earnings potential.

Our commission system is constantly reviewed and updated to ensure that if you are a top sales writer, you need to be at Art Van Furniture!

Every Art Van Sales Associate attends our fully-paid, industry-recognized sales training program that includes both extensive product knowledge education as well as training in our proprietary “Pure 7” and “GUEST” selling systems.

Our company offers outstanding benefits, including; paid time off, medical, dental, life and disability insurance, profit sharing and a 401(k) plan.