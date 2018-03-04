SALES ASSOCIATE in CHARLEVOIX, MI

At Dollar General, our customer is at the center of everything we do! We are a fast-moving Fortune 200 publicly-traded company with more than 14,000 stores and 14 distribution centers in 44 states, growing by hundreds of stores each year. We work in an energetic atmosphere that embraces innovation and teamwork. At Dollar General, you can see a clear and fast path to career growth and success. We are committed to attracting talented and motivated people who can advance our mission of “Serving Others.” Let’s Grow Together!

GENERAL SUMMARY:

The Sales Associate acts as a point of contact for our customers. The duties of the Sales Associate include assisting customers in locating and purchasing merchandise, operating the cash register, stocking merchandise, recovering merchandise, cleaning the store, and performing other duties as assigned by the Store Manager to maximize store profitability and customer satisfaction while protecting company assets.

DUTIES and ESSENTIAL JOB FUNCTIONS:

Provide excellent customer service, greet and assist customers.

Operate cash register and scanner to itemize and total customerâs purchase, collect payment from customers and make change, bag merchandise, and assist customers with merchandise as necessary.

Follow company merchandise processes; unpack, stock, restock, and rotate merchandise on shelves and build merchandise displays.

Clean the store, take out trash, dust and mop store floors, clean restroom and receiving room, and help set up sidewalk displays.

KNOWLEDGE and SKILLS:

Effective interpersonal and oral communication skills.

Understanding of safety policies and practices.

Ability to read and follow planogram and merchandise presentation guides.

Knowledge of basic cash handling procedures.

Basic mathematical skills.

Ability to perform cash register functions.

Ability to stock merchandise.

WORK EXPERIENCE and/or EDUCATION:

High school diploma or equivalent preferred.

WORKING CONDITIONS:

Frequent walking and standing

Frequent bending, stooping, and kneeling to run check out station, stock merchandise and unload trucks; which may also require the ability to push and/or pull rolltainers for stocking merchandise

Frequent handling of merchandise and equipment such as handheld scanners, pricing guns, box cutters, merchandise containers, two-wheel dollies, U-boats (six-wheel carts), and rolltainers

Frequent and proper lifting of up to 40 pounds; occasional lifting of up to 55 pounds

Occasional climbing (using step ladder) up to heights of six feet

Fast-paced environment; moderate noise level

Occasional exposure to outside weather conditions

