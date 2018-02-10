Sales Associate – Grand Traverse Mall

3200 SOUTH AIRPORT ROAD W

Traverse City, Michigan 49684

Job#: 224372 Date Posted:Jan. 05, 2018

Job Status: Part-time

GENERAL SUMMARY:

The Sales Associate generates sales and cultivates customer loyalty by ensuring customer relationships are created and maintained while ensuring a neat, clean and organized store. Sales Associates are responsible for creating an exceptional Brand experience in the store and are expected to perform a variety of cross-functional tasks as assigned by the Leader on Duty or as needed.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Displays a âcustomer is the priorityâ mindset at all times

Consistently treats all Gap customers and employees with respect and contributes to a positive work environment

Accountable to contribute to the achievement of store goals and results

Upholds the commitments to the companyâs processes, values and Code of Business Conduct

Collaborates with store team to develop innovative solutions to business needs

May flex between customer or support roles as needed by the business

Meets or exceeds Company expectations of customer service throughout the store: genuine/authentic interactions, offering solutions or ideas to customers, providing guidance on product fit and style, fitting room experience, loyalty programs, communication and execution of customer promotions / incentives, etc.

Executes Omni-Channel processes to ensure customer needs are met (i.e., SFS, RIS)

Promotes customer loyalty by educating customers about ourâ loyaltyâ programs

Communicates customer feedback and opportunities with the management team to improve the overall customer experience

Offers current style advice and is knowledgeable on trends as well as the products we offer

Performs various product placement, replenishment and recovery tasks to maintain a visually appealing, easy shopping experience for our customers

Perform cash register functions

QUALIFICATIONS:

High School Diploma or equivalent experience preferred

Ability to maneuver around sales floor, stock room, work with and around cleaning chemicals, and lift/carry up to 30lbs.

Ability to work a flexible schedule to meet the needs of the business, including holiday, evening, overnight and weekend shift.

Join us if you:

Want to be part of one of the world’s most iconic retailers

Are confident and motivated by the opportunity to interact with customers while helping them bring their individual styles to life

Have strong communication, influencing and time management skills

Enjoy being part of a team environment

Preferably have previous retail and/or customer service experience

Have availability and flexibility to work nights, weekends, store openings and closings, to meet the needs of the business

Can safely lift 30 lbs. and can maneuver throughout the sales floor and stockroom

This job description intends to describe the general nature and level of work people assigned to this job perform. It is not intended to include all duties and responsibilities. The order in which duties are listed is not significant.

KEY BENEFITS:

Merchandise discount for our brands: 50% off regular-priced merchandise at Gap, Banana Republic and Old Navy, 30% off at Outlet and 25% off at Athleta.

One of the most competitive Paid Time Off plans in the industry.*

Employees can take up to five âon the clockâ hours each month to volunteer at a charity of their choice.*

Extensive 401(k) plan with company matching for contributions up to four percent of an employeeâs base pay.*

Employee stock purchase plan.*

Employees receive medical, dental, vision and life insurance.*

Employees can apply for tuition reimbursement.*

Family care programs.

Commuter benefits.

Pet Discount Program.

*For eligible employees

Gap Inc. is an equal-opportunity employer and is committed to providing a workplace free from harassment and discrimination. We are committed to recruiting, hiring, training and promoting qualified people of all backgrounds, and make all employment decisions without regard to any protected status. In 2016, Gap Inc. was named one of the Best Places to Work by the Human Rights Campaign for the thirteenth consecutive year and was the sole winner of the Catalyst award for equality at http://www.catalyst.org/knowledge/gap-inc-women-and-opportunity in the workplace in 2016.

