Sales Associate – Grand Traverse Mall

Traverse City, MI
Posted on February 10, 2018
3200 SOUTH AIRPORT ROAD W
Traverse City, Michigan 49684
Job#: 224372 Date Posted:Jan. 05, 2018
Job Status: Part-time
In 1969, Don and Doris Fisher opened the first Gap store on Ocean Avenue in San Francisco. They wanted to make it easier to find a great pair of jeans, and they did. Their denim and records store was a hit, and today weâre the worldâs most iconic American brand.
Weâre represented in more than 1400 stores in over 40 countries, and online. Our unique aesthetic is optimistic cool, elevated American style. We believe in staying true to our heritage while creating whatâs next.
Don and Doris Fisher always wanted to âdo more than sell clothes,â and today weâre leaders in employee volunteering and social impact.
If you’re full of ideas, if you want to work with phenomenal people, and if you think we should leave the world better than we found it, we’d love to meet you.
GENERAL SUMMARY:
The Sales Associate generates sales and cultivates customer loyalty by ensuring customer relationships are created and maintained while ensuring a neat, clean and organized store. Sales Associates are responsible for creating an exceptional Brand experience in the store and are expected to perform a variety of cross-functional tasks as assigned by the Leader on Duty or as needed.
ESSENTIAL DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:
-
Displays a âcustomer is the priorityâ mindset at all times
-
Consistently treats all Gap customers and employees with respect and contributes to a positive work environment
-
Accountable to contribute to the achievement of store goals and results
-
Upholds the commitments to the companyâs processes, values and Code of Business Conduct
-
Collaborates with store team to develop innovative solutions to business needs
-
May flex between customer or support roles as needed by the business
-
Meets or exceeds Company expectations of customer service throughout the store: genuine/authentic interactions, offering solutions or ideas to customers, providing guidance on product fit and style, fitting room experience, loyalty programs, communication and execution of customer promotions / incentives, etc.
-
Executes Omni-Channel processes to ensure customer needs are met (i.e., SFS, RIS)
-
Promotes customer loyalty by educating customers about ourâ loyaltyâ programs
-
Communicates customer feedback and opportunities with the management team to improve the overall customer experience
-
Offers current style advice and is knowledgeable on trends as well as the products we offer
-
Performs various product placement, replenishment and recovery tasks to maintain a visually appealing, easy shopping experience for our customers
-
Perform cash register functions
QUALIFICATIONS:
-
High School Diploma or equivalent experience preferred
-
Ability to maneuver around sales floor, stock room, work with and around cleaning chemicals, and lift/carry up to 30lbs.
-
Ability to work a flexible schedule to meet the needs of the business, including holiday, evening, overnight and weekend shift.
Join us if you:
-
Want to be part of one of the world’s most iconic retailers
-
Are confident and motivated by the opportunity to interact with customers while helping them bring their individual styles to life
-
Have strong communication, influencing and time management skills
-
Enjoy being part of a team environment
-
Preferably have previous retail and/or customer service experience
-
Have availability and flexibility to work nights, weekends, store openings and closings, to meet the needs of the business
-
Can safely lift 30 lbs. and can maneuver throughout the sales floor and stockroom
This job description intends to describe the general nature and level of work people assigned to this job perform. It is not intended to include all duties and responsibilities. The order in which duties are listed is not significant.
KEY BENEFITS:
-
Merchandise discount for our brands: 50% off regular-priced merchandise at Gap, Banana Republic and Old Navy, 30% off at Outlet and 25% off at Athleta.
-
One of the most competitive Paid Time Off plans in the industry.*
-
Employees can take up to five âon the clockâ hours each month to volunteer at a charity of their choice.*
-
Extensive 401(k) plan with company matching for contributions up to four percent of an employeeâs base pay.*
-
Employee stock purchase plan.*
-
Employees receive medical, dental, vision and life insurance.*
-
Employees can apply for tuition reimbursement.*
-
Family care programs.
-
Commuter benefits.
-
Pet Discount Program.
*For eligible employees
Gap Inc. is an equal-opportunity employer and is committed to providing a workplace free from harassment and discrimination. We are committed to recruiting, hiring, training and promoting qualified people of all backgrounds, and make all employment decisions without regard to any protected status. In 2016, Gap Inc. was named one of the Best Places to Work by the Human Rights Campaign for the thirteenth consecutive year and was the sole winner of the Catalyst award for equality at http://www.catalyst.org/knowledge/gap-inc-women-and-opportunity in the workplace in 2016.
