Sales Associate – Grand Traverse Mall

Location:Traverse City, MI, United States-Grand Traverse Mall 3300 S Airport Rd W

Job ID:1042833

Date:Yesterday

Job Description

General Description

Do you like serving customers and doing everything you can to make them happy? Do you like working in a fast and ever changing environment, with the latest fashion? Well, being a Sales Associate at JCPenney might be the position for you!

The Sales Associate seeks out opportunities to assist customers with service and makes the sales floor look neat and organized.

Responsibilities

Customer Service:You seek out customers and do whatever you can to make their experience great from the sales floor to the register. You listen, you help, and you make them want to come back!

Adjusts to customer flow:You are always on the move and available to provide assistance to customers or your co-workers.

Maintains product presentation:You are always making adjustments to display the latest fashion and merchandise trends after the customer has taken time to explore all of our great products!

Replenish and restock the store: You understand the needs of the customer. When merchandise is getting low, you know just where to get more to ensure all of our customers have the styles and sizes they need.

Participates in a learning environment:You absorb new information from your peers or training materials on our merchandise or business processes.

Skills and Characteristics

Results: Solve problems and make smart decisions that drive sales, profit or customer service; execute your work efficiently and effectively; inspire strong performance in yourself and others

Ownership: Provide great customer service; cooperate and build positive, inclusive and respectful relationships; take accountability for your actions and outcomes

Intensity: Proactively find ways to improve the customer experience; show the confidence and courage to do whatâs right; take action with energy and urgency

Job Title:Sales Associate – Grand Traverse Mall

Location:Traverse City, MI, United States-Grand Traverse Mall 3300 S Airport Rd W

Job ID:1042833

J.C. Penney Company Inc.

Plano, Texas