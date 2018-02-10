Sales Associate
Traverse City, MI
Posted on February 10, 2018
About Sales Associate
Description
Position Summary:
Responsible for providing exceptional customer service and creating a customer centric environment. This person will also be required to perform store operational tasks as needed.
General Purpose:
Customer Service, Basic selling skills, Front-end operations, Merchandising and retail operating standards.
Role Qualifications :
-
Must exhibit exceptional customer service at all times
-
Utilize operational interactivity to comfortably connect with our customers, understand their needs and present solutions
-
Embraces Staples values; Own it, Say it like it is, Be Caring, Keep it Simple, and Work Together every shift
Position Responsibilities:
-
Delivers exceptional customer service
-
Responds resourcefully to customer requests and concerns
-
Processes accurate and efficient sale and return transactions
-
Understands and utilizes basic selling skills to properly engage and present solutions to our customers
-
Creates an inviting environment for customers by maintaining a neat and clean store
-
Perform front end responsibilities such as cashier, returns, and reserve online pick up in store with no impact to the customer experience
-
Adheres to all company policies procedures & safety standards
-
Able to multitask on assorted merchandising and sales responsibilities
-
Performs other related duties as assigned
Qualifications
Basic Skills required:
-
Able to engage and speak to customers
-
Able to work a flexible schedule
Preferred skills and experience:
-
Customer service experience in a retail environment
-
Cashier experience
Reporting to this person: No direct reports
Job at a Glance
About Staples
