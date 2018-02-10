Sales Associate

Description

Position Summary:

Responsible for providing exceptional customer service and creating a customer centric environment. This person will also be required to perform store operational tasks as needed.

General Purpose:

Customer Service, Basic selling skills, Front-end operations, Merchandising and retail operating standards.

Role Qualifications :

Must exhibit exceptional customer service at all times

Utilize operational interactivity to comfortably connect with our customers, understand their needs and present solutions

Embraces Staples values; Own it, Say it like it is, Be Caring, Keep it Simple, and Work Together every shift

Position Responsibilities:

Delivers exceptional customer service

Responds resourcefully to customer requests and concerns

Processes accurate and efficient sale and return transactions

Understands and utilizes basic selling skills to properly engage and present solutions to our customers

Creates an inviting environment for customers by maintaining a neat and clean store

Perform front end responsibilities such as cashier, returns, and reserve online pick up in store with no impact to the customer experience

Adheres to all company policies procedures & safety standards

Able to multitask on assorted merchandising and sales responsibilities

Performs other related duties as assigned

Qualifications

Basic Skills required:

Able to engage and speak to customers

Able to work a flexible schedule

Preferred skills and experience:

Customer service experience in a retail environment

Cashier experience

Reporting to this person: No direct reports

Staples is an Equal Opportunity Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, protected veteran status, disability, or any other basis protected by federal, state, or local law.