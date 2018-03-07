Sales Associate 1258

WELCOME TO SHERWIN-WILLIAMS

Sherwin-Williams is the largest paints and coatings company in the world. With $15.8 billion in sales, more than 4,100 stores, and 140 manufacturing and distribution centers worldwide. Our 60,000 employees across the globe are diverse, innovative and passionate. With a variety of rewarding and challenging opportunities, Sherwin-Williams is a great place to launch and grow a career. Find yours and join us today.

This position is responsible for supporting the sales efforts at a Sherwin-Williams paint store, servicing wholesale and retail customers. It will assist customers in person and over the phone by determining needs and presenting appropriate products and services. This involves ensuring that sales transactions are completed accurately, maintaining accurate work order files and formulas, pulling appropriate products from the sales floor or warehouse, and tinting and mixing them to customer specifications. This position will also stock shelves and set up displays, clean store equipment, and load and unload trucks. It may also assist in making deliveries if necessary.

BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:

* Must be at least 18 years of age.

* Must be legally authorized to work in country of employment without sponsorship for employment visa status.

* Must be able to retrieve material from shelves and floor stacks and lift and carry up to 50 lbs.

* Must be able to tint paint, therefore, must be able to distinguish the difference between colors.

* Must be able to operate a computer and communicate via the telephone.

* High school diploma or comparable certification (e.g. GED).

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:

* Prior experience in a sales or customer service position.

* Customer service skills, including problem solving and handling customer complaints.

* Good written and verbal communication skills.

* A valid driver’s license.

Who we are –

At Sherwin-Williams, we’re proud of the company we keep – our family of loyal employees. To learn about our company and our culture go to .

Equal Opportunity Employer.Â All qualified candidates will receive consideration for employment and will not be discriminated against based on race, color, religion, , orientation, gender identity, national origin, protected veteran status, disability, age, pregnancy, genetic information, creed, citizenship status, marital status or any other consideration prohibited by law or contract.

VEVRAA Federal Contractor requesting priority referral of protected veterans.

