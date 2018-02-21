Sales and Marketing Lead Generator

Weed Man in Traverse City is seeking Sales and Marketing Lead Generators

Weed Man Lawn Care Services, North America’s Largest FranchisedCompany continues their successful growth and now is the perfect time for you to join our Amazing Team.

Together with the greatest products, service, and employees in the world, we will continue to be America’s choice when it comes to selecting a Lawn Care Professional.

Come to work with your passionate enthusiastic attitude, and you’ll experience the thrill of being a part of a winning team and you’ll be rewarded with many opportunities for personal growth!

As we continue to grow, Weed Man offers various part-time and full-time employment opportunities.

As a sales and marketing professional, you will be working on a team to generate leads for our sales staff by offering home owners the opportunity to obtain a free no- obligation service quote and lawn care advice.

No selling is required, but this is a great opportunity for those looking to get started in the field of sales or business.

Great Opportunity for Students!

As an associate of Weed Man you will enjoy:

• Ability to work independently as part of a team

• Competitive Salary and Bonus Program

• Varying Benefit Packages

• Industry and Company Training

• Advancement Opportunities

Looking for highly motivated and passionate individuals who meet the following:

• Excellent oral and written communication skills

• Professional Appearance

• Advanced problem solving skills and proven time management

• Ability to work in a team environment

• Ability to work in a results-oriented environment

• Previous customer service / sales experience is an asset but is not required

WAGE RANGE IS $10- $15 PER HOUR, DEPENDING ON EXPERIENCE!