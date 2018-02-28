Route Service Sales Representative – Uniform (4 day workweek)

Requisition Number: 5842

Cintas is seeking a Route Service Sales Representative (RSSR) to manage and grow customer accounts in the Rental Division. RSSRs drive a truck along an established route and service and sell within an existing customer base. It is a physical, fast-paced, indoor/outdoor position in which the RSSR delivers and picks up uniforms, shop towels, chemical cleaning products and other rental items. RSSRs are the face of Cintas to our customers and must work to build rapport with key decision makers, ensure quality standards and pro-actively solve customer concerns. Job responsibilities also include growing our existing customer base by upselling and cross-selling additional products and services, negotiating service agreement renewals and controlling inventory, all while working professionally, safely and in compliance with driving and vehicle regulations.

Qualified candidates must meet all requirements outlined by the Department of Transportation (DOT) (US) or Provincial requirements (Canada) for driving a regulated vehicle weighing more than 10,000 lbs.

In order to comply with DOT requirements (US), qualified candidates must, prior to their first day of employment:

Have an active driver’s license

Be at least 21 years of age

Obtain a DOT medical certification

Provide documentation regarding their previous employment.

In order to comply with Provincial requirements (Canada), qualified candidates must, prior to their first day of employment:

Possess a valid driver’s license in good standing

All successful candidates will also possess:

Ability to meet the physical requirements of the position

A High School diploma, GED or Military Service

The ability to demonstrate a strong customer service orientation

Self-motivation and the drive to work in an environment that relies on teamwork to meet goals

A positive attitude, along with ambition, organization and service spirit

This is a rewarding opportunity! To support our aggressive growth plans, we offer unique opportunities, including advancement, ongoing training, mentoring and the opportunity to develop world class business skills.

High School Diploma/GED (+11 years)

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Cintas is a publicly held company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of both the Standard & Poorâs 500 Index and Nasdaq-100 Index.

Cintas Corporation helps more than 900,000 businesses of all types and sizes get READYâ¢ to open their doors with confidence every day by providing a wide range of products and services that enhance our customersâ image and help keep their facilities and employees clean, safe and looking their best. With products and services including uniforms, mats, mops, restroom supplies, first aid and safety products, fire extinguishers and testing, and safety and compliance training, Cintas helps customers get Ready for the WorkdayÂ®.

To support our growth across North America, weâre seeking driven professionals with ambition to move up within our company. Our professional culture, our dedication to our employee-partners and limitless career opportunitiesâthese are just a few benefits weâre proud to offer. Our employee-partners know every job is critical, and that teamwork drives innovation. Letâs talk about how youâll fit into our team and how your hard work will be recognized through competitive pay, world-class benefits and ongoing career development. Are you Readyâ¢ for limitless opportunities at Cintas?

Cintas Corporation is an EEO/Affirmative Action Employer and will make all employment-related decisions without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability or protected veteran status.

