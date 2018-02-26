Route Sales Representative in Gaylord Michigan ($42,000-$47,000/Year)

Description

SCHWANâS ROUTE SALES REPRESENTATIVE $42-$47K

Itâs a whole New Schwanâs!

Here at Schwanâs weâve made a lot of changes! We have new leadership in place, new momentum in the market, and delicious food that helps more families share home-style, quality meals together. Weâve also made substantial changes to our route team â see below for details and come be a part of our transformation!

As a Route Sales Representative (RSR) at Schwanâs you will earn a substantial base pay with an opportunity to earn more through commissions on sales. Our RSRs earn between$42K – $47Ka year with some earning more. (Salary calculation is based on standard 5 day work week. In some cases, routes will have shorter work weeks. Our recruiter and hiring manager will have more specific details on the route you are interviewing for.)

When you start, you will earn $140 guaranteed daily base pay. Once you are assigned your own route, typically at or before the 6 week mark, you would then earn the daily base pay plus commission based upon your sales.

You can expect to work approximately 50 hours a week with only occasional weekend hours. You will be eligible for a comprehensive and competitive benefits package including medical and dental benefits, 401K with company match, paid time off, profit sharing, paid holidays, significant employee discount and more.

Our trucks are stocked with more than 350 delicious, home-style foods that help our customers make great family meals any night of the week. We take pride in the quality of our foods and the joy they bring to the millions of families we serve. If you have the passion and drive to be a part of a business focused on selling and customer service, then you have found the right career at Schwan’s.

Qualifications

2+ years of sales or customer service experience.

High School diploma or GED

Prior route sales or route service experience is preferred but not required.

A passion for providing outstanding service.

Desire to have personal accountability and work independently

Ability to pass a drug test and physical as required by the Department of Transportation.

We Value Military Members

We thank you for your service! As a strong supporter of our men and women in uniform, we will consider recent military experience in lieu of prior sales or customer service experience. Approximately one in five hires that we make have prior military experience.

Additional Requirements

We’ve designed our trucks so that a regular driving license is all that is required. This is a Department of Transportation governed position, so candidates do need to have a good driving record and be 21 years of age.

The employing subsidiaries of Schwan’s Company are Equal Employment Opportunity Employers. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to disability, age, race, color, religion, gender, vet status, national origin or other protected class.

Business Unit: Schwan’s Home Service, Inc.

Req #: 18000525