Route Sales Representative – 203056

$800 wk

The Route Sales Representative is a full-time position that is responsible for selling and merchandising Frito-Lay’s complete line of quality products to existing and new accounts while driving a Frito-Lay truck. Route Sales Representative’s hours of work vary by assigned route. Start times begin between three-o’clock and seven o’clock in the morning. Hours per week average 50 to 60 hours and include weekend and/or holiday work.

In order to be considered for this position, you must be at least 21 years old, have a valid drivers license, and you may not have any suspensions related to moving violations within the last three years. DOT certification will be required.

This position offers a competitive base pay plus incentives which includes health care benefits, retirement and savings benefits such as pension, 401(k) and much more.

