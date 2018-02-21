MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Room Attendant

Traverse City, MI

Posted on February 21, 2018

About Room Attendant

*Â  Willingness to accept the most effective role.

*Â  Responsible for the promotion of a safe and professional workplace through adhering to policies and procedures as outlined in the Great Wolf Resorts handbook.

*Â  Cleans guest rooms and guest areas, including: making beds; dusting and vacuuming; cleaning bathroom; replacing supplies; cleaning windows, mirrors, and patios.

*Â  Utilizes chemicals according to directions and familiarizes self with all material safety data sheets.

*Â  Reports hazardous conditions in work area or equipment to supervisor.

*Â  Maintains a stocked, organized, and clean cart with sufficient supplies.

*Â  Reports maintenance issues.

*Â  Documents and secures lost and found items.

*Â  Communicates with guest on a professional and friendly manner.

*Â  Keeps supplies ready by restocking housekeeping cart at end of shift.

*Â  Assists House person, including delivering guest requests and pick up of used guest items.

*Â  Conserves energy by closing shades and draperies; turning down air conditioning and heat of unoccupied rooms.

*Â  Participates fully in Project Green Wolf, our company-wide environmental sustainability initiative, which includes, but is not limited to, recycling, waste reduction, and energy and water conservation.Â 

*Â  Familiar with housekeeping including sanitation, laundry operations, and guest service.

*Â  Good oral communication skills.

*Â  Candidate must be committed to exceeding guest expectations through outstanding guest service.

*Â  Promotes team spirit and works collaboratively to achieve team goals.

*Â  Must be flexible regarding scheduling as it is based on business demands.

*Â  Successful completion of criminal background check and drug screen.Â 

PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS:

*Â  Lift up to 30 lbs., bending, stretching.

*Â  Exposure to chemicals.

*Â  Push/pull a 100lb. cart along a carpeted surface.Â 

All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, , national origin, disability or veterans’ status.

Equal Opportunity Employer Minorities/Women/Protected Veterans/Disabled

Â 

Employer’s Job# 5000212654706

Please visit job URL for more information about this opening and to view EOE statement.

