Room Attendant
Traverse City, MI
Posted on February 21, 2018
About Room Attendant
*Â Willingness to accept the most effective role.
*Â Responsible for the promotion of a safe and professional workplace through adhering to policies and procedures as outlined in the Great Wolf Resorts handbook.
*Â Cleans guest rooms and guest areas, including: making beds; dusting and vacuuming; cleaning bathroom; replacing supplies; cleaning windows, mirrors, and patios.
*Â Utilizes chemicals according to directions and familiarizes self with all material safety data sheets.
*Â Reports hazardous conditions in work area or equipment to supervisor.
*Â Maintains a stocked, organized, and clean cart with sufficient supplies.
*Â Reports maintenance issues.
*Â Documents and secures lost and found items.
*Â Communicates with guest on a professional and friendly manner.
*Â Keeps supplies ready by restocking housekeeping cart at end of shift.
*Â Assists House person, including delivering guest requests and pick up of used guest items.
*Â Conserves energy by closing shades and draperies; turning down air conditioning and heat of unoccupied rooms.
*Â Participates fully in Project Green Wolf, our company-wide environmental sustainability initiative, which includes, but is not limited to, recycling, waste reduction, and energy and water conservation.Â
*Â Familiar with housekeeping including sanitation, laundry operations, and guest service.
*Â Good oral communication skills.
*Â Candidate must be committed to exceeding guest expectations through outstanding guest service.
*Â Promotes team spirit and works collaboratively to achieve team goals.
*Â Must be flexible regarding scheduling as it is based on business demands.
*Â Successful completion of criminal background check and drug screen.Â
PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS:
*Â Lift up to 30 lbs., bending, stretching.
*Â Exposure to chemicals.
*Â Push/pull a 100lb. cart along a carpeted surface.Â
All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, , national origin, disability or veterans’ status.
Equal Opportunity Employer Minorities/Women/Protected Veterans/Disabled
