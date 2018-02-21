Room Attendant

*Â Willingness to accept the most effective role.

*Â Responsible for the promotion of a safe and professional workplace through adhering to policies and procedures as outlined in the Great Wolf Resorts handbook.

*Â Cleans guest rooms and guest areas, including: making beds; dusting and vacuuming; cleaning bathroom; replacing supplies; cleaning windows, mirrors, and patios.

*Â Utilizes chemicals according to directions and familiarizes self with all material safety data sheets.

*Â Reports hazardous conditions in work area or equipment to supervisor.

*Â Maintains a stocked, organized, and clean cart with sufficient supplies.

*Â Reports maintenance issues.

*Â Documents and secures lost and found items.

*Â Communicates with guest on a professional and friendly manner.

*Â Keeps supplies ready by restocking housekeeping cart at end of shift.

*Â Assists House person, including delivering guest requests and pick up of used guest items.

*Â Conserves energy by closing shades and draperies; turning down air conditioning and heat of unoccupied rooms.

*Â Participates fully in Project Green Wolf, our company-wide environmental sustainability initiative, which includes, but is not limited to, recycling, waste reduction, and energy and water conservation.Â

*Â Familiar with housekeeping including sanitation, laundry operations, and guest service.

*Â Good oral communication skills.

*Â Candidate must be committed to exceeding guest expectations through outstanding guest service.

*Â Promotes team spirit and works collaboratively to achieve team goals.

*Â Must be flexible regarding scheduling as it is based on business demands.

*Â Successful completion of criminal background check and drug screen.Â

PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS:

*Â Lift up to 30 lbs., bending, stretching.

*Â Exposure to chemicals.

*Â Push/pull a 100lb. cart along a carpeted surface.Â

