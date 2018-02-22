Room Attendant
Traverse City, MI
Posted on February 22, 2018
About Room Attendant
* Willingness to accept the most effective role.
* Responsible for the promotion of a safe and professional workplace through adhering to policies and procedures as outlined in the Great Wolf Resorts handbook.
* Cleans guest rooms and guest areas, including: making beds; dusting and vacuuming; cleaning bathroom; replacing supplies; cleaning windows, mirrors, and patios.
* Utilizes chemicals according to directions and familiarizes self with all material safety data sheets.
* Reports hazardous conditions in work area or equipment to supervisor.
* Maintains a stocked, organized, and clean cart with sufficient supplies.
* Reports maintenance issues.
* Documents and secures lost and found items.
* Communicates with guest on a professional and friendly manner.
* Keeps supplies ready by restocking housekeeping cart at end of shift.
* Assists House person, including delivering guest requests and pick up of used guest items.
* Conserves energy by closing shades and draperies; turning down air conditioning and heat of unoccupied rooms.
* Participates fully in Project Green Wolf, our company-wide environmental sustainability initiative, which includes, but is not limited to, recycling, waste reduction, and energy and water conservation.
* Familiar with housekeeping including sanitation, laundry operations, and guest service.
* Good oral communication skills.
* Candidate must be committed to exceeding guest expectations through outstanding guest service.
* Promotes team spirit and works collaboratively to achieve team goals.
* Must be flexible regarding scheduling as it is based on business demands.
* Successful completion of criminal background check and drug screen.
PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS:
* Lift up to 30 lbs., bending, stretching.
* Exposure to chemicals.
* Push/pull a 100lb. cart along a carpeted surface.
All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, , national origin, disability or veterans’ status. Equal Opportunity Employer Minorities/Women/Protected Veterans/Disabled
