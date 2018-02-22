Room Attendant

* Willingness to accept the most effective role.

* Responsible for the promotion of a safe and professional workplace through adhering to policies and procedures as outlined in the Great Wolf Resorts handbook.

* Cleans guest rooms and guest areas, including: making beds; dusting and vacuuming; cleaning bathroom; replacing supplies; cleaning windows, mirrors, and patios.

* Utilizes chemicals according to directions and familiarizes self with all material safety data sheets.

* Reports hazardous conditions in work area or equipment to supervisor.

* Maintains a stocked, organized, and clean cart with sufficient supplies.

* Reports maintenance issues.

* Documents and secures lost and found items.

* Communicates with guest on a professional and friendly manner.

* Keeps supplies ready by restocking housekeeping cart at end of shift.

* Assists House person, including delivering guest requests and pick up of used guest items.

* Conserves energy by closing shades and draperies; turning down air conditioning and heat of unoccupied rooms.

* Participates fully in Project Green Wolf, our company-wide environmental sustainability initiative, which includes, but is not limited to, recycling, waste reduction, and energy and water conservation.

* Familiar with housekeeping including sanitation, laundry operations, and guest service.

* Good oral communication skills.

* Candidate must be committed to exceeding guest expectations through outstanding guest service.

* Promotes team spirit and works collaboratively to achieve team goals.

* Must be flexible regarding scheduling as it is based on business demands.

* Successful completion of criminal background check and drug screen.

PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS:

* Lift up to 30 lbs., bending, stretching.

* Exposure to chemicals.

* Push/pull a 100lb. cart along a carpeted surface.

All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, , national origin, disability or veterans’ status. Equal Opportunity Employer Minorities/Women/Protected Veterans/Disabled