RN – Northern Michigan

Manistee, MI

Posted on March 2, 2018

About RN – Northern Michigan

Do you have a passion for patient care, but looking for a unique opportunity? Â Then we have a job for you! Â We are seeking registered nurses to work at a correctional facility in northern Michigan. Correctional facilities are located in Kingsley and Manistee as well as throughout the state of Michigan. Â Those interested must have an active/valid license to practice nursing in the State of Michigan. Â For more details and immediate consideration, call 734-665-3757 ext: 6. Get a head start by creating a My Manpower account at manpowerjobs.com and then give us a call!

About Manpower, Inc. of SE Michigan

