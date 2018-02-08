Risk Manager
JOB SUMMARY:Â The risk manager provides occupational safety and health support for Odawa Casino.Â Develops and tracks safety and health programs and objectives and coordinates safety training programs.Â Monitors safety and health regulations and provides support to ensure compliance with federal and tribal safety and health regulations.
Primary Duties & Responsibilities:
- Prepares, trains, and monitors the Odawa Casino Safety and Health manual which includes the emergency response plan.
- Assist in compliance reviews, general risk assessments and other safety assessments to create a risk and safety plan.
- Ensure established procedures, and processes are utilized at all times, to ensure maximum understanding and coordination are in place. Attend department meetings to ensure effective communications take place.
- Partners with management to assess safety issues and makes recommendations regarding safety training needs.
- Create initiatives aimed at reducing the incident rate of accidents for Team Members and customers.
- Acts as a liaison between Odawa Casino and outside inspectors and insurance representatives.
- Coordinates the completion of audits, training, and checklists associated with safety inspections.
- Research and investigate customer and Team Member accidents; perform accident statistical analysis; makes recommendations to improve the incident rate of accidents.
- Coordinates and implements department policies, procedures and processes for Workers Compensation and general insurance liability coverage.
- Develops and maintains accident prevention systems and programs for incorporation into operational policies of the organization for both Team Members and guests.
- Assist in coordinating the labeling of chemical inventories, safety data sheet (SDS), spill protection, storage, and hazard communication training.
- Investigate and research safety concerns and prepare reports as needed.
- Ensures all incidents and near misses are reported and managed in accordance to adopted standards and regulations, and that corrective action is taken.
- Coordinates the activities of the Odawa Casino Safety Committee.
- Promotes safety and health awareness through mentoring, internal communications, and training programs.
- Observes Team Members at work to determine compliance with safety precautions and safety equipment use.
- Understands federal and tribal occupational safety and health regulations and monitors regulatory changes as they occur.
- Coordinates safety activities with all departments; assist departments in delivering mandatory trainings
- Works closely with the Training & Organizational Development Specialist to track safety trainings and to ensure implementation of safety practices throughout organization.
- Devises methods to evaluate safety program and conducts or directs evaluations to appropriate departments/personnel.
