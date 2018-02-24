Revenue Cycle Analyst

JOB SUMMARY As a member of the Revenue Cycle Team, this position will work with revenue producing departments to maintain and update the system-wide Chargemasters. Responsible for pricing logic analysis, departmental reviews, compliance to governmental regulations and third party billing support. Position will involve problem-solving, routinely interacting with the CBO and facility claim processing personnel.

ENTRY REQUIREMENTS

Bachelorâs Degree in Business Administration, Accounting, Information Systems, Healthcare Administration or related field required.

Two to three years of professional coding experience and must obtain the credentials of a certified professional coder (CPC) within 18 months of employment OR three to five years of professional coding experience and has obtained the credentials of a certified professional coder (CPC).

Three to five years experience in healthcare or healthcare finance.

Must be able to complete detailed financial analyses in a timely manner & formulate recommendations based on the analysis.

Able to perform research using published resources and the Internet and to prepare recommendations based on that research.

Able to understand and analyze payor regulations, reimbursement and coding guidelines.

Must attain a minimum of 90% on Munson Coding-Billing Test for consideration of role, and maintain a test score of 90% or above on a semi-annual testing basis.

Effective verbal, written, and interpersonal communication skills with the ability to comfortably interact with diverse populations.

Ability to demonstrate competency with a standard desktop and Windows-based computer system, including a basic understanding of email, e-learning, intranet and computer navigation. Must have knowledge and ability to learn, access and utilize the relevant computer programs listed below within 90 days of hire:

â¢ eClinicalWorks

â¢ NextGen

â¢ Misys

â¢ PowerChart

â¢ Microsoft office

Experience with Common Procedural Terminology (CPT), Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System (HCPCS), International Codification of Diseases-10th Edition (ICD-10 coding principles) required.

ORGANIZATION

Reports to the Reimbursement Director, with daily oversight from the Revenue Cycle Coordinator.

Works closely with all revenue generating departments, Internal Audit & Compliance, Corporate Finance, Information Systems, Patient Accounts.

AGE OF PATIENTS SERVED Cares for patients in the age category(s) checked below: X No direct clinical contact with patients

SPECIFIC DUTIES Supports the Mission, Vision and Values of Munson Healthcare.

Embraces and supports the Performance Improvement philosophy of Munson Healthcare.

Promotes personal and patient safety.

Uses effective customer service/interpersonal skills at all times.

Contributes to the team orientation and long-range goals of Munson Healthcare and is responsible for charging related problem identification and resolution.

Process requests for the development of new charges or revisions of existing charges, applying the appropriate pricing methodology and assigning the Medicare required CPT/HCPCS and Revenue Code.

Spreadsheet development and analysis for annual departmental Chargemaster reviews that includes pricing analyses of services and supplies.

Regular monitoring of healthcare regulations and coordination of Chargemaster changes needed to satisfy the regulatory changes. Incorporates regulatory CPT and HCPCS updates into the Chargemaster and audits same.

Insure that department charge sheets/encounter forms are updated to allow for capture of any chargemaster changes.

Maintenance of Craneware Charge Master system, including;

Management of user rights & privileges

Chargemaster report development & generation.

Resolution of charging issues identified as problematic by the software.

Merging of STAR data into Craneware at least monthly.

Advanced knowledge and experience using Excel spreadsheets for analytical reviews.

Other duties as assigned.