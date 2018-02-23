Macy’s Retail Support Team, Part Time: Grand Traverse

Description:

The Support Team Associate is responsible for the Merchandising, Fulfillment and BOPS process as well as achieving sales plan by ensuring proper product placement and flow of new receipts. They create an enhanced shopping experience and support the selling process by leveraging relationship throughout the store in order to attend to the customer. Other operational duties include floor moves, replenishment, inventory; shortage control, stockroom organization, and merchandising. Performs other duties as assigned.

Macyâs uses a scheduling plan that allows our associates to participate in the creation of their work schedules by managing availability and identifying preferences.

Assist customers in all aspects of service fulfillment by demonstrating proficient use of proprietary devices and applications; proactively create enhanced shopping experiences through the heightened use of tools, technology and collaboration

Process merchandise to floor ready standards and assist the Merchandise Team Lead with the placement of merchandise on the sales floor

Place product to appeal to customer preference; Maintain high customer readiness standards by delivering a clean, neat, easy to shop store environment

Communicate issues to Manager and or Merchandise Team Lead

Regular, dependable attendance and punctuality

Communication Skills: Effective written and verbal skills, ability to interpret instructional documents such as safety rules, operating and maintenance instructions, and procedure manuals. Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Reasoning Ability: Self-starter, able to work independently and as

part of a team and must have good time management skills.

Physical Demands: This position requires constant moving and standing. Must be able to stand for at least two consecutive hours. Must be able to lift at least 30 lbs. May occasionally be required to reach, stoop, kneel, crouch, and climb ladders. May have to reach above eye level. Involves close vision, color vision, depth perception, and focus adjustment.

Other skills: Possess strong merchandising skills. Possess vision and creativity. Ability to collaborate and function as a member of a team. Ability to collaborate and function as a member of a team. Must possess a strong sense of urgency. Should be comfortable with the use of computers and frequent use of RF equipment.

Work Hours: Flexible with scheduling and available to work retail hours, which may include day, evening, weekends, and/or holidays.

This job description is not all inclusive. Macyâs Inc. reserves the right to amend this job description at any time.

