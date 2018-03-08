Overview

The Retail Supervisor-Events is responsible for the management of effective, efficient and quality event execution in a designated territory. They are to audit, train and coach Event Specialists on proper team compliance measurements to effectively represent the CROSSMARK Events team.

Responsibilities

Train Events Specialists on company processes, policies, procedures, and position responsibilities. Ensure quality execution by conducting audits and work-withs of Event Specialists and develop event execution skills and knowledge. Monitor and manage expense metrics such as payroll time entries and additional expenses to maximize territory contribution. Manage execution and overall performance of scheduled events by monitoring daily and weekly provided scorecards to ensure the highest level of on-date execution is met. Reschedule events as needed in a timely manner to maximize our on-date, on weekend and total execution results. Complete field work-withs in assigned stores every 30 days. Responsible for sharing competitive knowledge and best practices with team. Communicate effectively. Develop and maintain a strong working relationship with field support, recruiting, and client services. Submit needed employee requisitions in a timely manner to not disrupt quality execution in the field. Inspect company equipment on a regular basis to ensure proper maintenance.

NOTE: This job description does not imply that the above functions are the only tasks that may be performed. Associates will be expected, if possible, to follow any other job-related instructions and perform any other job-related tasks as directed by management. Compliance Requirements (for Wine, Beer, and Spirit Events only):Facilitates operational compliance with Federal, State, and Local laws and regulations as they pertain to the sampling and marketing of alcohol. Responsibilities With Regard to Workersâ Compensation Claims: You are responsible for reporting all employment related injury claims to the insurance carrier or applicable state fund within 24 hours of notice of the incident by your employee. You are responsible for reporting any employment related injury you incur to your direct supervisor as soon as possible following an incident resulting in an injury.

Qualifications

Education/Experience : Bachelorâs Degree (B.A.) from a four-year college or university; or one to two yearâs related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience.

Other Functions : PC and SalesTrak NG proficiency; detailed knowledge of Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook.

Certificates, Licenses, Registrations : A valid driverâs license is required; A National Registry of Food and Safety certification required within 30 days of employment if not already certified.

Supervisory Responsibility : This position has direct supervisory responsibilities with approximately 10 â 100 employees.

Working Conditions : Home Office and field environment; Extensive local travel required.

Physical Demands : The associate will be regularly required to: Stand up to 4 hours at a time; Walk; Use hands and fingers to handle or feel; Reach with hands and arms (including reaching overhead); Talk and hear; Visual ability to read instructions and perform events; Stoop; Kneel; Crouch; Climb (including use of a 6â ladder); Balance; Lift and carry up to 25 pounds (including occasional lifting of up to 50 pounds) (including some demos that require frequent lifting 50 pounds); Push and pull a wheeled demonstration cart weighing up to 300 pounds fully laden with appliances, supplies and product; Prepare foods and beverages using the required appliances, such as cooking utensils, knives, convection oven, fryer, coffee maker, electric fryer, microwaves and hot oils; Be in contact with cleaning supplies.

CROSSMARK is committed to providing accessible employment practices and welcomes applications from people with disabilities. If you require accommodation for a disability during any stage of the recruitment process, please let us know.

