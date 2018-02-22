Retail Store Manager
Traverse City, MI
Posted on February 22, 2018
Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/369009
About Retail Store Manager
Job Summary
As the Store Manager you are responsible for the day-to-day operations of the GNC store in conjunction with the Regional Sales Director. This position has full accountability for the stores financial results and the overall leadership and development of the associates. It is your duty to create a positive work environment by displaying GNC brand loyalty, exceptional customer service and driving sales. The store manager should have the aptitude to provide advanced product knowledge, and help customersLive Well.
Essential Duties and Responsibilities
Benefits:
-
Employee discount
-
Medical, dental, vision and insurance benefits
-
Competitive rate of pay
-
Paid Time Off
-
401(k) Plan
-
Short-term disability benefits
-
Employee assistance program
Job Description:
-
Strong team building, leadership, and managerial skills.
-
Opening, closing and operating the retail facility. Including but not limited to cash handling, inventory count and deposits according to GNC procedures.
-
Ensure full understanding of all store communications including product information, current advertising, promotions and other marketing initiatives.
-
Ability to multi-task and coordinate, analyze, observe, make decisions, and meet deadlines in a detail-oriented manner
-
Recruiting, hiring, development of associates up to and including termination.
-
Learn new product features, advantages and benefits.
-
Accountable for the development of associates’ product knowledge.
-
Give feedback to store associates regarding work performance on an on-going basis.
-
Achieve and exceed the personal sales and productivity goals.
-
Responsible in ordering merchandise and supplies to maintain appropriate inventory levels to maximize sales.
-
Verify the delivery of all merchandise to the store.
-
Partner with Loss Prevention to ensure adherence to GNCs policies and procedures.
-
Provides exceptional customer service to individuals visiting the store including greeting customers, gaining customer confidence by making their experience comfortable and assessing their needs.
-
Maintaining store appearance.
-
Ability to work a flexible schedule (i.e. Holidays, weekends)
-
Display a strong understanding and commitment of GNC’s Vision and Values
Job Specifications
Requirements:
Preferred Bachelor’s degree
-
At least 2 years of retail sales and/or store management experience in a specialty retail environment.
-
Total compliance with all store operations policies
-
Manage work schedules within established budgets for optimal store coverage
-
Work with customers to identify their needs and provide solutions that will enhance their healthy living.
-
Manage the store’s inventory according to GNC guidelines.
-
Advanced product knowledge
-
Basic math skills
-
Self-motivated
-
Passion toLive Well
Equal Opportunity / Affirmative Action / Protected Veterans / Disabled Individuals Employer
Job at a Glance
About GNC
More jobs at GNC