Retail Store Manager

Job Summary

As the Store Manager you are responsible for the day-to-day operations of the GNC store in conjunction with the Regional Sales Director. This position has full accountability for the stores financial results and the overall leadership and development of the associates. It is your duty to create a positive work environment by displaying GNC brand loyalty, exceptional customer service and driving sales. The store manager should have the aptitude to provide advanced product knowledge, and help customersLive Well.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities

Benefits:

Employee discount

Medical, dental, vision and insurance benefits

Competitive rate of pay

Paid Time Off

401(k) Plan

Short-term disability benefits

Employee assistance program

Job Description:

Strong team building, leadership, and managerial skills.

Opening, closing and operating the retail facility. Including but not limited to cash handling, inventory count and deposits according to GNC procedures.

Ensure full understanding of all store communications including product information, current advertising, promotions and other marketing initiatives.

Ability to multi-task and coordinate, analyze, observe, make decisions, and meet deadlines in a detail-oriented manner

Recruiting, hiring, development of associates up to and including termination.

Learn new product features, advantages and benefits.

Accountable for the development of associates’ product knowledge.

Give feedback to store associates regarding work performance on an on-going basis.

Achieve and exceed the personal sales and productivity goals.

Responsible in ordering merchandise and supplies to maintain appropriate inventory levels to maximize sales.

Verify the delivery of all merchandise to the store.

Partner with Loss Prevention to ensure adherence to GNCs policies and procedures.

Provides exceptional customer service to individuals visiting the store including greeting customers, gaining customer confidence by making their experience comfortable and assessing their needs.

Maintaining store appearance.

Ability to work a flexible schedule (i.e. Holidays, weekends)

Display a strong understanding and commitment of GNC’s Vision and Values

Job Specifications

Requirements:

Preferred Bachelor’s degree

At least 2 years of retail sales and/or store management experience in a specialty retail environment.

Total compliance with all store operations policies

Manage work schedules within established budgets for optimal store coverage

Work with customers to identify their needs and provide solutions that will enhance their healthy living.

Manage the store’s inventory according to GNC guidelines.

Advanced product knowledge

Basic math skills

Self-motivated

Passion toLive Well

Equal Opportunity / Affirmative Action / Protected Veterans / Disabled Individuals Employer