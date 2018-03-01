Overview

The Retail Sales employee performs guest service by providing information to the guest about the store and retail products, assisting guests with merchandise, handling and care of the merchandise, and operating the cash stand; acting in a manner that conveys the highest possible degree of hospitality. The Retail employee assists in identifying and solving present and potential guest service issues.

Responsibilities and essential job functions include but are not limited to the following:

Performs guest service by accepting payment from guests, providing information about the store and acting in a manner that conveys the highest degree of hospitality

Perform both sales floor and cash stand responsibilities through a shift. Read and understand restaurant Guest checks. Understand the to-go order process and ring up Guest checks in a timely manner.

Acts with integrity, honesty and knowledge that promote the culture, values and mission of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Greet guests in a friendly manner.

Move between the cash stand and sales floor based on where the Guests are in order to meet their needs, with a sense of urgency.

Be fully familiar with the operation of the cash register equipment, including replacement of receipt paper.

Maintains a calm demeanor during periods of high volume or unusual events to keep store operating to standard and to set a positive example

Carefully monitors the operation of the stores and assists the manager in identifying and solving present and potential guest problems

Follows Cracker Barrel Old Country Store operational policies and procedures to ensure the safety of all employees and guests during each shift.

Answer the telephone in a pleasant manner and ensure the Guestâs needs are met.

Maintains a clean and organized workspace

Maintains regular and punctual attendance

Responsibilities

Maintain regular and consistent attendance and punctuality, with or without reasonable accommodation

Available to work flexible hours that may include early mornings, evenings, weekends, nights and/or holidays

Meet store operating policies and standards and cash handling and store safety and security, with or without reasonable accommodation

Engage with and understand our guests, including discovering and responding to guest needs through clear and pleasant communication

Comply with a dress code that prohibits displaying tattoos on face or throat.

Available to perform many different tasks within the store during each shift

Qualifications

Read, write and comprehend the English language

Stand for long periods of time

Lift a maximum of 25 pounds overhead for stocking merchandise

Working knowledge of math, numbers, money counting and making correct change

Work at a pace consistent with changing business volume and demands

Ability to learn quickly

Ability to understand and carry out oral and written instructions and request clarification when needed

Strong interpersonal skills

Ability to work as part of a team

Ability to build relationships

Take the Next Step

Sorry the Share function is not working properly at this moment. Please refresh the page and try again later.

In compliance with federal and state equal employment opportunity laws, qualified applicants are considered for all positions without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, genetic information, national origin, age, marital status, medical condition, disability or any other class expressly protected by law. Qualified applicants are considered for employment according to the laws of the respective state of employment. If you feel this policy has been violated, you may report such instances to the Employee Relations Department online () or toll free at 1 800-333-9566.

Location 3620 North Country Drive

Category Retail Shop

Address US 31 & South Airport Road

City/State US-MI-Traverse City