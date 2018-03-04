Retail Sales Specialist

Our Retail Sales Specialists (RSS) provide professional services while delivering an excellent customer service experience for our customers. The RSS will support the Store Manager and Assistant Manager in the areas of sales, customer service, store appearance and operations. They serve in a leadership role in our retail stores by helping to develop, train, and mentor store team members. The RSS will assume shift management responsibilities in the absence of the Store Manager or Assistant Manager.

Qualifications

Take pride in delivering excellent customer service

Available to work flexible work schedule

Thrive in a busy, fast-paced retail environment

Excellent verbal communication skills

Knowledge of cataloging and/or inventory management systems a plus

Automotive parts, equipment or systems knowledge

ASE certification preferred

O’Reilly Auto Parts is an equal opportunity employer. It is the policy of the Company to treat all applicants for employment and all team members in a manner that does not discriminate against them because of their race, religion, color, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, pregnancy, age, military obligation, disability or any other status or characteristic protected by local, state, or federal law.