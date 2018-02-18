41514BR

Retail Sales Representative

Traverse City

Michigan

Job Description

Retail Sales Representative

Sales â Part Time

Responsibilities â Retail Sales Representative

Are you looking for an opportunity where you can combine your sales expertise, passion for technology and customer service skills? Look no further, here at MarketSource we are looking for outgoing individuals to join our team of driven retail professionals to assist our clients deliver a better customer experience and drive stronger sales.

Actively engage and listen to customers to sell products that will meet their needs

Perform in-store product demonstrations for customers and maintain product standards

Train customers and store employees on new technology and wireless products

Use your passion for technology and training to drive stronger sales

Build customer relationships and represent our clients in a professional manner

Gain and maintain a sound knowledge of clients products

Qualifications â Retail Sales Representative

High School Diploma or Equivalent (G.E.D.) required

1-2 years of retail sales, training, marketing, merchandising experience will be a plus

Flexible schedule availability to work evenings and weekends

Why you want to work at Marketsource

Competitive compensation structures and excellent growth opportunity

Flexible schedules

Continuous online and in-the-field training

MarketSource is an Equal Opportunity Employer; Minorities/Women/Veterans/Disabled

If interested, please email [email protected]

“,”

Work Area

In-Store Sales

Job Category

Retail Sales