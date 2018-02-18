Retail Sales Representative
Traverse City, MI
Posted on February 18, 2018
Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/368062
About Retail Sales Representative
41514BR
Retail Sales Representative
Traverse City
Michigan
Job Description
Retail Sales Representative
Sales â Part Time
Responsibilities â Retail Sales Representative
Are you looking for an opportunity where you can combine your sales expertise, passion for technology and customer service skills? Look no further, here at MarketSource we are looking for outgoing individuals to join our team of driven retail professionals to assist our clients deliver a better customer experience and drive stronger sales.
-
Actively engage and listen to customers to sell products that will meet their needs
-
Perform in-store product demonstrations for customers and maintain product standards
-
Train customers and store employees on new technology and wireless products
-
Use your passion for technology and training to drive stronger sales
-
Build customer relationships and represent our clients in a professional manner
-
Gain and maintain a sound knowledge of clients products
Qualifications â Retail Sales Representative
-
High School Diploma or Equivalent (G.E.D.) required
-
1-2 years of retail sales, training, marketing, merchandising experience will be a plus
-
Flexible schedule availability to work evenings and weekends
Why you want to work at Marketsource
-
Competitive compensation structures and excellent growth opportunity
-
Flexible schedules
-
Continuous online and in-the-field training
MarketSource is an Equal Opportunity Employer; Minorities/Women/Veterans/Disabled
If interested, please email [email protected]
“,”
Work Area
In-Store Sales
Job Category
Retail Sales
Job at a Glance
About MarketSource
More jobs at MarketSource