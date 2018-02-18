MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Retail Sales Representative

Traverse City, MI

Website:
https://my.jobs/240f001c327e48eb9a9681324273569c151

Posted on February 18, 2018

Traverse City

Michigan

Job Description

Sales â Part Time

Responsibilities â Retail Sales Representative

Are you looking for an opportunity where you can combine your sales expertise, passion for technology and customer service skills? Look no further, here at MarketSource we are looking for outgoing individuals to join our team of driven retail professionals to assist our clients deliver a better customer experience and drive stronger sales.

  • Actively engage and listen to customers to sell products that will meet their needs

  • Perform in-store product demonstrations for customers and maintain product standards

  • Train customers and store employees on new technology and wireless products

  • Use your passion for technology and training to drive stronger sales

  • Build customer relationships and represent our clients in a professional manner

  • Gain and maintain a sound knowledge of clients products

Qualifications â Retail Sales Representative

  • High School Diploma or Equivalent (G.E.D.) required

  • 1-2 years of retail sales, training, marketing, merchandising experience will be a plus

  • Flexible schedule availability to work evenings and weekends

Why you want to work at Marketsource

  • Competitive compensation structures and excellent growth opportunity

  • Flexible schedules

  • Continuous online and in-the-field training

MarketSource is an Equal Opportunity Employer; Minorities/Women/Veterans/Disabled

If interested, please email [email protected]

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/8511887

