We want our customers to love the products and overall experience Verizon provides. As a Verizon Retail Sales Representative, or what we like to call a Solution Specialist, you’ll help us create that feeling! Utilizing your unique talents, passion for technology, and excellent customer service skills, you’ll be creating the ultimate in-store experience and turn our customers into loyal Verizon fans.

Actively listen to customers and then provide them with solutions that are exactly what they need.

Excite customers about how new products can enhance their lives.

Teach customers the best things about their products so they can immediately enjoy them.

Build genuine customer relationships by earning their loyalty and trust.

Use your passion for technology and resourcefulness to generate sales.

Why Verizon?

Now that you know what weâre looking for, letâs get down to the type of things youâre looking for. Embark on a sales career with Verizon and youâll:

Have more control over your income.

Verizon offers a competitive salary plus commissions and other incentives. Oh, and did we mention great benefits that start day one?

Be challenged.

Our technologies, and our customersâ needs, are always evolving. Youâll be at the forefront of the tech worldâs latest trends.

Create a path for success.

We believe in lifelong learning, and provide award-winning training also from day one. Our investment is in you and your success at Verizon.

What weâre looking for…

Youâll need to have:

Associateâs degree or one or more years of work experience.

Willingness to work evenings, weekends and holidays.

Even better if you have:

Customer experience and/or retail sales experience.

Experience working in a commission-based sales environment.

When you join Verizon…

Youâll be doing work that matters alongside other talented people, transforming the way people, businesses and things connect with each other. Beyond powering Americaâs fastest and most reliable network, weâre leading the way in broadband, cloud and security solutions, Internet of Things and innovating in areas such as, video entertainment. Of course, we will offer you great pay and benefits, but weâre about more than that. Verizon is a place where you can craft your own path to greatness. Whether you think in code, words, pictures or numbers, find your future at Verizon.

Equal Employment Opportunity

We’re proud to be an equal opportunity employer- and celebrate our employees’ differences, regardless of race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, age, disability, or Veteran status. Different makes us better.

REQNUMBER: 480479-1A