Retail Sales Consultant
Petoskey, MI
Posted on February 24, 2018
Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/369439
About Retail Sales Consultant
Responsibilities:
At Office Depot and Office Max, ourRetail Sales Associate/Sales Consultant is responsible for engaging and providing an exceptional customer service experience. The associate must quickly build ongoing customer relationships and become a trusted advisor by utilizing advanced selling skills and knowledge (including cross-selling of products and services) to meet the customer’s needs.
The associate in this role demonstrates a passion for the brand, product and services solutions knowledge. He/she will utilize Office Depot’s proven sales principles to proactively engage customers. The associate must quickly develop product and solution expertise in key areas such as technology, furniture, with a general understanding of copy and print.
Qualifications:
High school diploma or equivalent education preferred.
Other Information:
-
Must possess strong interpersonal and communication skills, which are necessary to establish a selling relationship with customers
-
Possess excellent verbal and written communication skills
-
Must possess the ability to use technology applicable to role, and to access information necessary to complete daily responsibilities
-
Must possess ability to process information/merchandise through POS register system
-
Must possess an interest in continually developing personal selling skills and product knowledge
-
Positive and Engaging
-
Action Oriented
-
Integrity & Trust
-
Demonstrate passion for the brand, products, services and solutions offered to our customers
-
Must possess a desire to continually develop personal selling skills and product knowledge
-
Ability to work a flexible work schedule as business dictates
-
Customer Focus
-
Self Learning
-
Approachability
Pay, Benefits and Work Schedule:
Office Depot offers competitive salaries, a benefits package, which includes a 401(k) and more, along with plenty of opportunity to move and grow within our organization! For immediate consideration for this exciting position, please click the Apply Now button.
Equal Employment Opportunity:
Office Depot is committed to providing equal employment opportunities in all employment practices. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, citizenship status, marital status, age, disability, genetic information, protected veteran status, gender identify or expression, sexual orientation or any other characteristic protected by law.
