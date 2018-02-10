Retail Sales Associate (Part-Time)
Cadillac, MI
Posted on February 10, 2018
About Retail Sales Associate (Part-Time)
Position Summary
AutoZone’s Part-Time Retail Sales Associates drive sales through superior customer service by exceeding customer expectations and providing a WOW! Customer Service experience. While assisting customers, the Retail Sales Associate will perform daily assigned duties and remain compliant with company procedures in accordance to AutoZone expectations by Living the Pledge every day.
Position Responsibilities
-
Provides WOW! Customer Service
-
Ensures assigned store tasks are completed in a timely manner on assigned shift
-
Operates cash registers and follows established cash handling procedures
-
Follows company policies and loss prevention procedures
-
Maintains a safe working environmentincluding PPE (Personal Protective Equipment)
-
Maintains store appearance and merchandising standards as directed
-
Ensures that merchandise is restocked and placed in their respective areas
-
Utilizes ZNET to help customers locate merchandise or find suitable alternatives
-
Maintains product knowledge and current promotions through AutoZone systems and information sources
-
Practices GOTTChA and assists with the installation of wipers blades, batteries and light bulbs
-
Utilizes OBDII to read codes from customerâs automobiles
-
Ability to diagnose automobile problems and recommend solutions
-
Communicates with managers regarding customer concerns and employee matters
-
Actively engaged in developing more effective customer service skills
-
Provides honest and trustworthy advice to customers regarding the best products that fit the customersâ expectations
Position Requirements
-
High School diploma or equivalent
-
Basic knowledge of automotive parts is required
-
Excellent communication and decision making skills
-
Ability to lift, load, and deliver merchandise
-
Ability to work a flexible schedule to meet the business needs, including holidays, evenings and weekend shifts
-
Ability to pass pre-employment background check
AutoZone, and its subsidiaries, ALLDATA, AutoAnything and IMC are equal opportunity employers. All applicants will be considered for employment without attention to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, veteran or disability status, or any other legally protected categories. ?
