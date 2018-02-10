Retail Sales Associate (Part-Time)

Position Summary

AutoZone’s Part-Time Retail Sales Associates drive sales through superior customer service by exceeding customer expectations and providing a WOW! Customer Service experience. While assisting customers, the Retail Sales Associate will perform daily assigned duties and remain compliant with company procedures in accordance to AutoZone expectations by Living the Pledge every day.

Position Responsibilities

Provides WOW! Customer Service

Ensures assigned store tasks are completed in a timely manner on assigned shift

Operates cash registers and follows established cash handling procedures

Follows company policies and loss prevention procedures

Maintains a safe working environmentincluding PPE (Personal Protective Equipment)

Maintains store appearance and merchandising standards as directed

Ensures that merchandise is restocked and placed in their respective areas

Utilizes ZNET to help customers locate merchandise or find suitable alternatives

Maintains product knowledge and current promotions through AutoZone systems and information sources

Practices GOTTChA and assists with the installation of wipers blades, batteries and light bulbs

Utilizes OBDII to read codes from customerâs automobiles

Ability to diagnose automobile problems and recommend solutions

Communicates with managers regarding customer concerns and employee matters

Actively engaged in developing more effective customer service skills

Provides honest and trustworthy advice to customers regarding the best products that fit the customersâ expectations

Position Requirements

High School diploma or equivalent

Basic knowledge of automotive parts is required

Excellent communication and decision making skills

Ability to lift, load, and deliver merchandise

Ability to work a flexible schedule to meet the business needs, including holidays, evenings and weekend shifts

Ability to pass pre-employment background check

AutoZone, and its subsidiaries, ALLDATA, AutoAnything and IMC are equal opportunity employers. All applicants will be considered for employment without attention to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, veteran or disability status, or any other legally protected categories. ?