Retail Sale of trailer parts

Traverse City, MI

Website:
http://richfieldtrailer.com

Posted on February 16, 2018

Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/367581

Available Monday – Saturday. Part time winter, full time summer. Ability to lift up to 50 lbs. Must be able to bend,Â turn, climb andÂ carry. Must answer phone, wait on customers, stock product and work well with a team in a fast paced environment. Knowledge of trailer parts helpful, but will train the rightÂ person.

About Richfield Trailer Supply & Dist inc

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/8506112

